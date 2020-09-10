NSW Nat MPs jump ship over koala policy

Nationals MPs will abstain from voting on their NSW coalition government bills as they fight against changes to the state's koala protection policy.

NSW Nationals leader and Deputy Premier John Barilaro says the changes to the policy are "wrong" and hurt landowners and farmers.

"We will be abstaining from voting on government bills," he told reporters on Thursday.

"By not voting or abstaining from voting from government bills we're effectively on the cross bench."

The Nationals are concerned the policy will limit land use on farms and the ability to rezone areas for development as more trees are classed as koala habitat, which will restrict the clearing of land.

NSW Liberal Catherine Cusack has blasted Mr Barilaro over threats that some of his MPs were willing to quit the government and sit on the cross bench over koala guidelines.

Ms Cusack says he is disloyal to the government and is calling for his resignation.

"This is an excellent government ... but we can't continue on this track that he's put us on," she said.

"I don't believe that he is reflecting the views of country people on this issue."