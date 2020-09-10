National

SA men missing off coast found ‘alive’

By AAP Newswire

Derek Robinson (left) and Tony Higgins.

Two men feared dead after going missing in waters off the South Australian coast a week ago are alive.

Tony Higgins, 57, and Derek Robinson, 48, left Coffin Bay on the Eyre Peninsula in a 10-metre wooden-hulled fishing boat called the Margrel, bound for Goolwa a week ago.

They reported engine trouble to a friend on Friday night saying they were going to divert to Kangaroo Island.

When no more was heard from the men, the friend raised the alarm on Sunday, prompting a large-scale four-day aerial search covering more than 103,000 square kilometres in waters south of Port Lincoln.

SA Police called off the search around 8pm on Wednesday night.

But two hours later, the men made contact with police, who worked overnight to work out where the boat was. It was stranded in Salt Creek.

A Water Operations Unit on Thursday morning headed out to the south-east coast to help the men, who will likely be towed to Goolwa.

Alexandrina Mayor Keith Parkes, who's council area takes in Goolwa, told the ABC he hoped the men were ok.

"They're so lucky," Mr Parkes said.

