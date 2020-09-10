National

Health deputy to face Vic hotel inquiry

By AAP Newswire

VICTORIA CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 - AAP

A senior health official believed to have been stripped of her roles handling Victoria's emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic is set to appear before the state's hotel quarantine inquiry.

About 99 per cent of the state's second wave of infections can be traced back to outbreaks at the Rydges on Swanston and Stamford Plaza hotels in May and June.

The Department of Health and Human Services was responsible for overseeing infection control at both hotels.

Melissa Skilbeck, the department's deputy secretary, is expected to be questioned on Thursday over the scheme's communication and hierarchy elements along with DHHS colleague Murray Smith.

Despite retaining her title, Ms Skilbeck was reportedly stripped of her responsibilities for regulation, health protection and emergency management within days of Premier Daniel Andrews announcing the inquiry.

Headed by retired Judge Jennifer Coate, the inquiry is also set to hear from Safer Care Victoria's chief executive Euan Wallace.

On Tuesday, it heard the use of private security guards in the program may have contributed to the outbreaks.

DHHS staff tasked with investigating them found contact tracing was hampered by the nature of the security guards' work, as well as their living arrangements

Clare Looker, a DHHS senior medical adviser, said many guards worked multiple jobs and lived in "crowded, dense accommodation".

Fellow medical adviser Dr Simon Crouch said a security guard working at the Stamford Plaza did not tell contact tracers he worked at the hotel, while guards at the Rydges lied about their living arrangements.

Victoria's botched quarantine program ran between March and July until it was deemed a failure and closed down.

