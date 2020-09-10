Delayed welfare check before hotel suicide

A review into a suspected suicide at a Victorian quarantine hotel found welfare checks weren't done as scheduled, while some were conducted by staff from travel agency Helloworld.

The state coroner is investigating the death of a man at the Pan Pacific Hotel on April 11.

Safer Care Victoria was also tasked with reviewing the circumstances around the death and found the man received only one welfare check during his stay in hotel quarantine.

Returned travellers were supposed to receive a daily phone call from a nurse to check for COVID-19 symptoms and a call on days three and nine to check on their wellbeing.

The Safer Care Victoria review found the man's first welfare check wasn't conducted until day five of his stay due to a staff shortage.

"Initial welfare checks were often delayed and subsequent checks were often infrequent," the review, shown to Victoria's hotel quarantine inquiry on Thursday, states.

"It was not unusual for detainees who were not already identified as high risk to receive their first welfare check call around detainment day 5-7."

An authorised officer, nurse and security guard forced entry into the man's room on April 11 after they realised he had not answered phone calls for 24 hours.

At least five calls were made to the man on April 11 to check for COVID-19 symptoms but they went unanswered.

The review found it was common for guests not to answer the calls, "almost always for innocuous reasons", so it didn't trigger an immediate escalation.

The Safer Care Victoria review found staff were also unable to access all the information they needed to provide adequate care due to "lack of comprehensive, central, accessible repository for such information".

"We would never ask a health service to set up a program like this in two days, a program of this complexity in two days," Safer Care Victoria chief executive Euan Wallace told the inquiry.

Professor Wallace said some welfare calls were made by the Department of Health and Human Services officials, while others were made by Helloworld staff.

He said the travel agency staff "very effectively" read off a script to conduct the checks.

But some calls were unsuccessful because they had to be transferred via the hotel's switchboard, which was often overwhelmed.

Senior DHHS officials Melissa Skilbeck and Murray Smith will also appear at the inquiry on Thursday afternoon.

Despite retaining her title, Ms Skilbeck was reportedly stripped of her responsibilities for regulation, health protection and emergency management within days of Mr Andrews announcing the inquiry.

