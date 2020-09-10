Seven new COVID-19 cases recorded in NSW

A COVID-19 cluster linked to two Sydney hospitals has grown to 14 cases as the state records seven new cases of coronavirus.

Of the seven new cases recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday, two are returned travellers in hotel quarantine and five are linked to known cases.

Two new cases are linked to Concord Hospital, including a worker who was already in isolation, and a close contact of a previous case.

NSW Health on Thursday said there were now 14 people linked to the Concord and Liverpool emergency departments cluster including nine healthcare workers.

Investigations into the source of the infections are ongoing and non-urgent surgery at Concord is cancelled until Friday.

The hospital will be closed to all visitors until 10am on Friday for cleaning.

One new case is a student at St Pauls Catholic College in Greystanes who was already in self-isolation after being identified as a close contact of a previous case linked to the western Sydney school.

Two new cases are from Sydney's southeast and both infected people visited the Eastern Suburbs Legion Club at Waverley.

One of the cases attended the club several times while infectious with NSW Health working to identify people who were there at the same times.

Contact tracing and investigations into the source of the original infection are under way.

Anyone who attended the Legion Club on the following days and times is now considered a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days regardless of the result:

* September 1 from 6pm

* September 4 from 4.30pm

* September 5 from 4.15pm

* September 6 from 5pm

* September 7 from 3pm

NSW Health is also investigating whether someone at the club on the evening of August 28 may be the source for cases associated with the club.

No known cases were infectious while at the club that evening, however anyone who attended the Legion Club between 5pm and 6.30pm that night must immediately get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

NSW Health is treating 86 COVID-19 cases, including six in intensive care, four of whom are being ventilated. Eighty-three per cent of cases being treated by NSW Health are in non-acute, out-of-hospital care.