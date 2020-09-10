National

Virus mental health hit to come: McGorry

By AAP Newswire

It's not just clinical cases of COVID-19 that will prove fatal for Australians - the pandemic's mental health fallout is likely to bring a wave of further deaths.

Leading psychiatrist and former Australian of the Year Patrick McGorry reports there has been an upswing in mental health cases, and their severity, since the virus hit.

"What we're seeing, from what my colleagues tell me on the frontline, is about a 20 per cent increase in people presenting," Prof McGorry told AAP.

"Often in quite acute and complex presentations now too, so there's definitely an increase in severity.

"All the surveys of the population show a very substantial rise in distress, which we know translates into a surge for need for care as well."

Devastatingly, Prof McGorry warned the nation's first economic recession in three decades will be "the most powerful driver of suicide".

"The suicide increase is probably projected over the coming months and years, rather than immediately," he told AAP.

"We have already seen a rise in self-harm and suicidal behaviour.

"It's just, fortunately, it hasn't actually translated into death rates yet."

On World Suicide Prevention Day, Prof McGorry said it's not too late to reduce the potentially-deadly impacts of coronavirus pressures.

He appealed to Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Daniel Andrews, premier of the hardest-hit coronavirus state Victoria, to grasp the enormity of the mental health system's shortfalls.

Recently-announced $60m and $32m mental health packages from state and federal governments are akin to "firing a hose into a raging bushfire", the executive director of youth mental health group Orygen said.

"They and the whole public are starting to understand this has been a very big sleeping giant and it's been woken up by the pandemic," Prof McGorry said.

"We've got to build the right infrastructure for the 21st century."

That includes making Beyond Blue and other mental health support centres more digital-friendly to help stem the tide of the current surge, he said.

While some sufferers patiently wait or hesitate to seek help, suicide charity R U OK? is trying to arm their family, friends and colleagues with the skills to have productive mental health conversations.

R U OK? ambassador Megan Barrow, who once suffered from agoraphobia, a fear of being in open or public places, said COVID-19 has forced more people to confront their mental health.

"Crises are an opportunity for learning (and) empathy is sometimes forced on people," she said.

"I hope that in five years' time we don't all forget it."

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

