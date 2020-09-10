National

Native title for Lingiari’s NT homelands

By AAP Newswire

Native title is to be declared over Limbunya Station, the Northern Territory childhood home of Aboriginal rights leader Vincent Lingiari.

Federal Court Justice Richard White will hand down the determination on Thursday, with the ruling to be watched by representatives of the Nawurlala, Parayi-Kakaru, Tjutamalin and Central Limbunya groups in Kalkaringi.

The Central Land Council's manager of native title Francine McCarthy says the decision means the traditional laws and customs of native title holders are recognised in Australia law, and they can use the area in accordance with those customs.

"They will be able to access the pastoral lease land to hunt, gather, teach and perform ceremonies and to negotiate exploration and mining agreements," she said.

"The determination also recognises that their cultural connection to their land dates back to time immemorial."

The 5218 square kilometre determination area, northwest of Kalkaringi and southwest of Darwin, originally belonged to Lord Vestey's cattle empire and was run as part of Waterloo Station until the 1980s.

In 1966, Mr Lingiari led striking Aboriginal workers off nearby Wave Hill Station in a bid for improved pay and conditions.

At the time many indigenous workers were paid only in rations, tobacco and clothing.

His action prompted families working on Limbunya and other Vestey-owned stations to also walk off.

The CLC lodged the native title application over Limbunya in January 2017.

The native title holders will exercise their rights through the Malapa Aboriginal Corporation, while Limbunya will continue to operate as a cattle station.

