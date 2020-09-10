National

NSW woman to be sentenced for SA murder

By AAP Newswire

A NSW woman who killed her partner in Adelaide, poisoning him with a toxic cocktail of drugs including morphine, valium and tramadol, is to be sentenced in the South Australian Supreme Court.

Wendie-Sue Dent had denied murdering her de facto husband David Lawrence in December 2015 to claim his $300,000 estate, but was found guilty by a jury in April.

The prosecution had alleged Dent, who lived at Dapto in NSW's Illawarra region before her arrest, administered Mr Lawrence a mixture of dangerous medications that had all been prescribed to her.

A post-mortem examination revealed the toxic levels of morphine alone were enough to kill the 62-year-old.

In sentencing submissions last month, the dead man's family said he was helpful and kind to everyone but paid for that with his life.

"It takes no effort for us to hate you. We will never forgive you, never. You do not deserve that," they told Dent in a victim impact statement read to the court.

"You knew what you were doing. You planned David's death. You murdered him over several days only so you could get his life savings."

In those same submissions, defence counsel Martin Anders asked the court to consider Dent's medical history when setting a non-parole period, describing her as someone with a profound opioid addiction who had operated in a "drug-induced fog".

But prosecutor Emily Telfer said there was no evidence of Dent being in a fog or removed from reality.

Justice Tim Stanley is listed to sentence Dent on Thursday morning.

