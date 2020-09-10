Finance minister still has $39b for virus

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann still has about $39 billion under his belt for emergency spending due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost $40 billion had been set aside this financial year for Senator Cormann to spend on urgent and unforeseen spending.

Some $480 million has since been spent to support economic activity.

As for the rest, Department of Finance deputy secretary Stein Helgeby said decisions would be made in the October 6 budget.

If the money isn't required, it will lapse and then have to be re-introduced.

"And you re-institute it at a level government considers to be a reasonable reflection of the risk and uncertainty that still remains," Mr Helgeby told a Senate inquiry on Thursday.

Department officials confirmed the federal government's coronavirus spending over the forward estimates was $314 billion.

Officials were unable to provide updated spending figures but as of July, the federal government had spent $289 billion on support measures since the start of the pandemic.

Deloitte Access Economics partner Chris Richardson believes the government should continue spending "hard and smart" in the budget.

He reiterated calls for a permanent rise in the unemployment benefit, along with other economic stimulus measures that would capitalise on low interest rates.

The Productivity Commission is also due to face questions over its economic reform suggestions at the Senate hearing.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is continuing to defend criticism of his government's roadmap to lifting heavy lockdown measures.

He has also defended Melbourne's curfew, which Victoria Police have revealed they were not consulted on.

The state recorded 51 new cases and seven deaths on Thursday, pushing the national toll to 788.

Federal Labor politicians in Victoria are beginning to fear they will wear voter backlash from the state's ongoing restrictions.

They are distancing themselves from the Victorian roadmap and hoping the exit from restrictions will be fast-tracked.

But deputy Labor leader Richard Marles says Scott Morrison needs to stop leading attacks against Mr Andrews.

"We don't have a prime minister here who's rolling up his sleeves standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Victorian government in order to get us through this crisis, he has gone to the sidelines and is doing nothing but heckling," Mr Marles told Sky News.

Tensions are also tightening between Mr Morrison and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk over the state's border closures.

Ms Palaszczuk has accused the prime minister of trying to bully her over the closures after he pleaded with her to let a young woman stuck in quarantine in Brisbane to go to her father's funeral.

Seven new cases were reported in NSW.

Meanwhile, trials will reportedly resume next week for one of the world's leading coronavirus vaccine candidates.

AstraZeneca and Oxford University suspended the late-stage tests after one participant in the UK experienced a serious adverse reaction.

Earlier this week, the federal government announced it had secured 34 million doses of the drug to be distributed next year, if trials succeed.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the pause hadn't prompted AstraZeneca to change its delivery timetables for Australia, which could still receive the drug as early as January.