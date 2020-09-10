National

Australia confident no delay for vaccine

By AAP Newswire

Health Minister Greg Hunt is confident a pause in one of the world's most promising coronavirus vaccine candidates will not delay Australia accessing the drug.

The federal government has a deal for 34 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine to be distributed next year if trials succeed.

Late-stage trials have been paused after one person became ill, reportedly suffering from neurological symptoms associated with a rare spinal inflammatory disorder.

Mr Hunt said the pharmaceutical giant had assured him there was no change to the timetable of delivering the vaccine.

"They have no belief that it will be changed in terms of its nature, form or delivery but they are always subject to the medical advice," he told reporters on Thursday.

Mr Hunt said the trial was also stopped two months ago to review an adverse reaction which experts found had no link to the vaccine.

An independent expert medical panel will review the latest illness but it is unclear when the trial may restart.

"This is part of the highest and most rigorous of safety oversight programs imaginable," Mr Hunt said.

Victoria recorded 51 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths on Thursday, pushing the national toll to 788.

Premier Daniel Andrews has defended Melbourne's curfew, which the state's police force revealed they were not consulted on.

It was also not based on health advice.

Mr Hunt cast doubt on whether Victoria could realistically meet no new cases for two to four weeks, the benchmark needed for major restrictions to be lifted.

"When some of - not just Australia's - but the world's great epidemiologists are raising concern about the achievability, that gives the Victorian government the opportunity and the reason to reflect and review."

Federal Labor politicians in Victoria are beginning to fear they will wear voter backlash from the state's ongoing restrictions.

They are distancing themselves from the Victorian roadmap and hoping the exit from restrictions will be fast-tracked.

But deputy Labor leader Richard Marles believes Scott Morrison should stop attacking Mr Andrews.

"We don't have a prime minister here who's rolling up his sleeves standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Victorian government in order to get us through this crisis," Mr Marles told Sky News.

"He has gone to the sidelines and is doing nothing but heckling."

Tensions are also at fever pitch between Mr Morrison and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk over the state's border closures.

Ms Palaszczuk accused the prime minister of bullying her after he pleaded with the premier to let a woman stuck in Brisbane quarantine go to her father's funeral.

Seven new cases were reported in NSW.

