Dying man waits for Qld health decision

Queensland health authorities are to decide if all four children of a dying man will be allowed to visit their father in hospital after only granting permission for one child to cross the NSW border.

Mark Keans, 39, has been separated from his family by Queensland's COVID-19 border measures, including his four children aged under 13 who reside in Sydney.

Suffering from terminal brain cancer, Mr Keans' was facing the decision of choosing which of his children he would say goodbye to after health authorities denied all but one an exemption to see him.

Queensland's Department on Health on Thursday said they understood now was a difficult time for families with ill relatives.

"We understand and sympathise that this is a very difficult time and there are challenges," a spokeswoman said in a statement.

AAP understands multiple applications have been made by members of Mr Kean's family which are under assessment by the chief health officer.

Doctor Jeannette Young told reporters exemptions are regularly given for people to come to Queensland to see dying relatives or close friends.

"But they need to come into quarantine if they come from hotspots," she said on Thursday.

Under Queensland's health measures all of NSW, the ACT and Victoria are considered virus hotspots.

Dr Young said a "very, very large number" of people are applying for exemptions.

A team of 80, including eight clinicians, were fielding hundreds of calls from 7am to 7pm, seven days a week, she added.

Her comments come after a young woman was denied permission to leave quarantine for her father's funeral, instead making her final farewell at a private viewing after the service.

Sarah Caisip, 26, wrote a scathing letter to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk after she applied for an exemption to visit her dying father but wasn't approved until Friday, two days after his death.

Despite a personal plea from Prime Minister Scott Morrison she was still not be allowed to leave quarantine to go to her father's funeral on Thursday.

Earlier, the prime minister made an emotional appeal on behalf of the family, saying it wasn't about borders and that Ms Palaszczuk's lack of action over the "heartbreaking case" had forced his hand.

"The only thing that matters today is that Sarah can be with her 11-year-old sister Isabel and her mother Merna while they mourn the passing of their father and husband Bernard," he told Sydney radio 2GB.

But Annastacia Palaszczuk accused Mr Morrison of trying to bully her over the state's strict coronavirus border restrictions when he rang her on Thursday morning on behalf of Ms Caisip.

"I would hope that the prime minister would work in a cooperative manner with everyone across this country, and this divisiveness, and these fights, and this intimidation, and this bullying is the worst I've ever seen in my lifetime."

Dr Young said she understood the awful situation confronting people who had travelled to Queensland for a funeral but found themselves unable to attend a service.

"Right at the start of this pandemic that was one of the hardest things I had to face," she said of introducing a cap on attendants.

However she stood firm on her decision to allow quarantine exemptions for mourners to attend private farewells and funeral homes, but not for funerals.

Queensland recorded zero coronavirus cases overnight and has 27 active infections.

Authorities have conducted one million virus tests in the eight months since the outbreak in Queensland began, 500,000 of which were conducted in the past six weeks.