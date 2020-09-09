National

WWII submachine gun seized by Tas police

By AAP Newswire

Detective Inspector Damien George with the seized firearms - AAP

1 of 1

A World War II submachine gun is among dozens of illegal firearms seized by police in Tasmania as part of a crackdown on firearm trafficking.

The machine gun, as well as pistols, a silencer, Taser and firearms parts, was discovered last week at Parattah, about an hour north of Hobart.

A 63-year-old man has been charged with a host of firearm offences, including illegal trafficking and possessing unregistered and prohibited guns.

Detective Inspector Damien George said the machine gun find was "most troubling".

"The individual in question had gone to a reasonable effort to conceal that weapon," he told reporters on Wednesday.

The guns were uncovered with the help of a specialist sniffer dog.

A 57-year-old man from Richmond, near Hobart, has also been charged with illegal gun trafficking.

It is alleged he had been operating as a licensed firearms dealer.

Police have seized some 40 guns since the operation began in May.

The two men are expected to face court in early 2021.

Latest articles

News

Pouring rain leads to Moama man’s 63km run

WHEN it rains, it pours. And the more rain meant the further Moama farmer Luke Barlow had to run. On August 26, Luke completed his 2020 Rain Run Challenge – a 63km endurance event. The distance was finalised after Luke’s property...

Brayden May
News

Echuca woman overwhelmed by support after house fire

The 83-year-old escaped injury after her River St home went up in flames in late July

Ivy Jensen
News

Baby Tex surprises new mum with proposal hours after Echuca birth

HAVING a baby and a marriage proposal are among the most momentous occasions in your life. For Tongala’s Liz Laird, she got both within hours of each other. Her partner, Michael Chapman, popped the question using their newborn son Tex as the...

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic lockdown protesters arrested, fined

A group of anti-lockdown protesters have been arrested and more than 160 were fined following a demonstration in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire