Rio inquiry uncertain, board meeting looms

A parliamentary inquiry into Rio Tinto's destruction of ancient cultural sites could be stalled for months as the mining giant faces growing shareholder pressure.

The Northern Australia committee has been forced to abandon plans to meet on the land of the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) people in WA's Pilbara region because of the state's coronavirus travel restrictions.

Further hearings, including Rio being recalled to give more evidence, are unlikely to proceed until the committee is able to meet with the PKKP.

Rio chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques is understood to have met with PKKP representatives this week amid speculation his position could be in jeopardy.

The London-based company's board is expected to meet this week.

It comes amid calls from shareholders for Rio executives to face greater consequences for the destruction of the 46,000-year-old Juukan Gorge rock shelters earlier this year.

Activist group GetUp! will on Thursday fly a plane banner over Rio's Brisbane office with the message "Sack Rio CEO. Save Sacred Sites".

A Rio board review last month determined there was "no single root cause or error" behind the incident.

Mr Jacques, Perth-based iron ore chief Chris Salisbury and corporate relations executive Simone Niven kept their jobs but had their bonuses cut.

Industry super fund Hesta and the Australian Centre for Corporate Responsibility are among the groups that have criticised the findings.

The Church of England Pensions Board, which manages funds in excess of STG2.8 billion ($A5 billion), on Wednesday said it had expressed deep concerns to Rio chairman Simon Thompson over the handling of the incident.

"It's very much a test for the board of how serious their response is," director of ethics and engagement Adam Matthews told BBC radio.

"It's clear that investors don't feel that the measures they've currently outlined are sufficient."

Mr Jacques will be penalised almost $A5 million in 2020, including the loss of a STG1.7 million ($A3.1 million) short-term bonus and a reduction in his long-term incentive plan.

His total remuneration in 2019 was STG5.79 million ($A10.58 million), including fixed pay and bonuses.

Rio had approval for the Juukan blast but subsequent evidence indicated traditional owners were not told the company had examined multiple options for expanding its Brockman 4 site which did not involve damaging the rock shelters.

The company received an expert report in 2018 which assigned the caves "the highest archaeological significance in Australia".

Rio last week released more documents to the committee, including minutes of a meeting held days before the blast.

The minutes indicate Mr Salisbury sought information about the risk of an injunction against the blast.

He was told by legal counsel Nic Tole the company had engaged legal firm Ashursts and "preparations were underway".

Staff also discussed potential legal issues if the blast impacted new potential sites which were not covered by the Section 18 approval.

Rio has committed to working with traditional owners to establish a "keeping place" on PKKP country for artefacts and other items salvaged from the rock shelters, some of which are being stored in a shipping container.