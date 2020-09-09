National

Rio inquiry uncertain, board meeting looms

By AAP Newswire

Protesters at a outside the Rio Tinto office in Perth (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A parliamentary inquiry into Rio Tinto's destruction of ancient cultural sites could be stalled for months as the mining giant faces growing shareholder pressure.

The Northern Australia committee has been forced to abandon plans to meet on the land of the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) people in WA's Pilbara region because of the state's coronavirus travel restrictions.

Further hearings, including Rio being recalled to give more evidence, are unlikely to proceed until the committee is able to meet with the PKKP.

Rio chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques is understood to have met with PKKP representatives this week amid speculation his position could be in jeopardy.

The London-based company's board is expected to meet this week.

It comes amid calls from shareholders for Rio executives to face greater consequences for the destruction of the 46,000-year-old Juukan Gorge rock shelters earlier this year.

Activist group GetUp! will on Thursday fly a plane banner over Rio's Brisbane office with the message "Sack Rio CEO. Save Sacred Sites".

A Rio board review last month determined there was "no single root cause or error" behind the incident.

Mr Jacques, Perth-based iron ore chief Chris Salisbury and corporate relations executive Simone Niven kept their jobs but had their bonuses cut.

Industry super fund Hesta and the Australian Centre for Corporate Responsibility are among the groups that have criticised the findings.

The Church of England Pensions Board, which manages funds in excess of STG2.8 billion ($A5 billion), on Wednesday said it had expressed deep concerns to Rio chairman Simon Thompson over the handling of the incident.

"It's very much a test for the board of how serious their response is," director of ethics and engagement Adam Matthews told BBC radio.

"It's clear that investors don't feel that the measures they've currently outlined are sufficient."

Mr Jacques will be penalised almost $A5 million in 2020, including the loss of a STG1.7 million ($A3.1 million) short-term bonus and a reduction in his long-term incentive plan.

His total remuneration in 2019 was STG5.79 million ($A10.58 million), including fixed pay and bonuses.

Rio had approval for the Juukan blast but subsequent evidence indicated traditional owners were not told the company had examined multiple options for expanding its Brockman 4 site which did not involve damaging the rock shelters.

The company received an expert report in 2018 which assigned the caves "the highest archaeological significance in Australia".

Rio last week released more documents to the committee, including minutes of a meeting held days before the blast.

The minutes indicate Mr Salisbury sought information about the risk of an injunction against the blast.

He was told by legal counsel Nic Tole the company had engaged legal firm Ashursts and "preparations were underway".

Staff also discussed potential legal issues if the blast impacted new potential sites which were not covered by the Section 18 approval.

Rio has committed to working with traditional owners to establish a "keeping place" on PKKP country for artefacts and other items salvaged from the rock shelters, some of which are being stored in a shipping container.

Latest articles

News

Pouring rain leads to Moama man’s 63km run

WHEN it rains, it pours. And the more rain meant the further Moama farmer Luke Barlow had to run. On August 26, Luke completed his 2020 Rain Run Challenge – a 63km endurance event. The distance was finalised after Luke’s property...

Brayden May
News

Echuca woman overwhelmed by support after house fire

The 83-year-old escaped injury after her River St home went up in flames in late July

Ivy Jensen
News

Baby Tex surprises new mum with proposal hours after Echuca birth

HAVING a baby and a marriage proposal are among the most momentous occasions in your life. For Tongala’s Liz Laird, she got both within hours of each other. Her partner, Michael Chapman, popped the question using their newborn son Tex as the...

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic lockdown protesters arrested, fined

A group of anti-lockdown protesters have been arrested and more than 160 were fined following a demonstration in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire