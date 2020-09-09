National

Single-use plastics banned in SA

By AAP Newswire

Single-use plastics such as straws and cutlery have been banned in South Australia but the COVID-19 pandemic will delay the introduction of the new laws.

The measures were passed in parliament on Wednesday and also allow for other items to be progressively added to the banned list.

"There has been significant community and industry support for swift action on single-use plastic products with many households and businesses across the state already taking steps to remove them," Environment Minister David Speirs said.

"Our legislation at first bans single-use plastic items like straws, cutlery and beverage stirrers and outlines a framework for adding more items in the future.

"However, with COVID-19 restrictions still impacting on society and in particular the hospitality industry, we will delay the commencement of the legislation."

Mr Speirs said the bans would come into effect in early 2021 in a move that balanced the public's desire for change and the needs of business.

"This will give businesses time to bounce back and properly prepare," he said.

