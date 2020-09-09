National

Police probe Melbourne ‘freedom walk’

By AAP Newswire

Police and protesters near the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne. - AAP

Melbourne is bracing for another anti-lockdown protest, with more than 1000 supporters drummed up for a planned "freedom walk" amid stage four COVID-19 restrictions.

After violent anti-lockdown protests at the Shrine of Remembrance and surrounding areas on the weekend, some 1100 Facebook users have signalled their commitment to walk the Royal Botanic Gardens' Tan track this Saturday.

The "freedom walk" claims to be legal and asks citizens to "come together, get healthy and talk about getting our freedoms back".

In a statement on Wednesday, Victoria Police said it was aware of the event and is monitoring the potential protest activity.

"We are currently making a number of enquiries in relation to this and remain in the process of planning our operational response," the statement said.

"It remains very clear that under stage four restrictions protest activity cannot occur, with any individual deliberately and blatantly breaching the chief health officer's directives liable for a fine of $1,652."

Four men were arrested and charged with incitement in the lead-up to last Saturday's Freedom Day rally in Melbourne, as about 200 people gathered at the shrine and Albert Park.

Violent scuffles between protesters and police broke out, resulting in police arresting 17 people and handing out at least 180 fines.

