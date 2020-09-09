National

Alleged cop stabber facing further charges

By AAP Newswire

Police officer slashed in the head (file image) - AAP

A man accused of slashing a police officer across the head with a knife in Sydney's CBD has now also been charged with assaulting two prison guards, days after his lawyer told a NSW court he had been "subject to violence" behind bars.

Police say Fredrick Elrezz became physically aggressive towards two NSW Corrective Services officers, about 9.30am last Thursday, before biting one on the hand and spitting on the other.

The 32-year-old has been charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer and inflicting actual bodily harm.

Elrezz was last week accused of assaulting three policemen on York Street on Wednesday after he was said to have harassed a food delivery driver.

The Lakemba man's lawyer, Oussama Elfawal, last Friday told magistrate Robert Williams at Central Local Court his client was having a "difficult time" in custody.

"He has been subject to violence from the guards because of the allegations made against him," Mr Elfawal told the court.

Elrezz was taken to hospital for assessment after the slashing incident, while authorities also seized several items from a York Street hostel.

A 40-year-old senior constable was treated for a laceration to his head and a cut to his left shoulder, while two other officers were also taken to hospital.

Elrezz was charged with a string of offences including inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent to murder, assaulting police and resisting arrest.

He did not apply for bail last week and it was formally refused.

Elrezz was transported from Parklea Correctional Centre to Riverstone police station on Wednesday, before facing Bankstown Local Court via video link.

