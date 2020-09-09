Alleged cop stabber facing further charges

5370537724001

A man accused of slashing a police officer across the head with a knife in Sydney's CBD has now also been charged with assaulting two prison guards, days after his lawyer told a NSW court he had been "subject to violence" behind bars.

Police say Fredrick Elrezz became physically aggressive towards two NSW Corrective Services officers, about 9.30am last Thursday, before biting one on the hand and spitting on the other.