Wager claims ‘don’t stack up’, court told

Allegations that suspended racehorse trainer Jarrod McLean was part of a betting conspiracy for the 2018 Melbourne Cup don't stack up, his lawyer says.

McLean is accused of placing corrupt bets on horses he allegedly helped torture in the lead-up to the world-famous race.

He was allegedly part of an illicit training regime with his then-boss Darren Weir and a stablehand, to defraud officials during the Spring Racing Carnival.

But McLean's lawyer, Jason Gullaci, told Ballarat Magistrates Court on Wednesday the charges don't stack up.

Four bets McLean was charged over, including one on Melbourne Cup runner Red Cardinal, were unsuccessful, he said.

Mr Gullaci also accused police of taking the "footy highlights" of secretly recorded phone calls to misrepresent evidence against McLean.

Detective Senior Constable Cliff Pickett rejected that.

He maintained there was evidence to support horses being "tortured", and of a conspiracy with Weir and others to corrupt betting outcomes.

Among 17 charges against McLean are allegations he used poly pipes and shock devices on Red Carnival, and Melbourne Cup contender Yogi, in the lead-up to the November 6 race.

He also allegedly placed corrupt bets on those horses and two others four times over five days.

Weir, who trained Prince of Penzance to victory in the 2015 Cup, faces 11 charges over the alleged conspiracy.

After his arrest he told police "I do not train for the punt," according to lawyer Ian Hill QC.

"I train because I love horses," Weir also said.

The 50-year-old allegedly used shock devices on Red Cardinal, Yogi and a third Cup contender, Tosen Basil.

Weir's then-stablehand Tyson Kermond faces eight charges of animal cruelty, and conspiring to cheat and defraud racing stewards.

His lawyer, Michael Allen, labelled the allegations "misconceived and duplicitous".

Retired jockey William Hernan is accused of engaging in corrupt conduct over information McLean allegedly gave to him for a November 2 bet on Yogi at Warrnambool.

Hernan disputes the charge.

The four men are due to return to court for a further hearing on October 8.