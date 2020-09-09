National

Wager claims ‘don’t stack up’, court told

By AAP Newswire

Jarrod McLean (file images) - AAP

1 of 1

Allegations that suspended racehorse trainer Jarrod McLean was part of a betting conspiracy for the 2018 Melbourne Cup don't stack up, his lawyer says.

McLean is accused of placing corrupt bets on horses he allegedly helped torture in the lead-up to the world-famous race.

He was allegedly part of an illicit training regime with his then-boss Darren Weir and a stablehand, to defraud officials during the Spring Racing Carnival.

But McLean's lawyer, Jason Gullaci, told Ballarat Magistrates Court on Wednesday the charges don't stack up.

Four bets McLean was charged over, including one on Melbourne Cup runner Red Cardinal, were unsuccessful, he said.

Mr Gullaci also accused police of taking the "footy highlights" of secretly recorded phone calls to misrepresent evidence against McLean.

Detective Senior Constable Cliff Pickett rejected that.

He maintained there was evidence to support horses being "tortured", and of a conspiracy with Weir and others to corrupt betting outcomes.

Among 17 charges against McLean are allegations he used poly pipes and shock devices on Red Carnival, and Melbourne Cup contender Yogi, in the lead-up to the November 6 race.

He also allegedly placed corrupt bets on those horses and two others four times over five days.

Weir, who trained Prince of Penzance to victory in the 2015 Cup, faces 11 charges over the alleged conspiracy.

After his arrest he told police "I do not train for the punt," according to lawyer Ian Hill QC.

"I train because I love horses," Weir also said.

The 50-year-old allegedly used shock devices on Red Cardinal, Yogi and a third Cup contender, Tosen Basil.

Weir's then-stablehand Tyson Kermond faces eight charges of animal cruelty, and conspiring to cheat and defraud racing stewards.

His lawyer, Michael Allen, labelled the allegations "misconceived and duplicitous".

Retired jockey William Hernan is accused of engaging in corrupt conduct over information McLean allegedly gave to him for a November 2 bet on Yogi at Warrnambool.

Hernan disputes the charge.

The four men are due to return to court for a further hearing on October 8.

Latest articles

News

Boomerang bags keep community connected

Simon Ruppert
News

Vale John (Jack) Hanrahan

Jack, as he was known to most people was born on the December 4, 1930. He was the last baby to be born in the old Queen St Hospital in Cobram. He spent his early childhood in Cobram and Yarrawonga before his family moved to Benalla. In 1944 during...

Simon Ruppert
News

RSPCA Cupcake Day has Franklin licking his lips in anticipation

Franklin the golden retriever loves a cupcake as much as he loves schmackos. So it’s little surprise the Benalla boy is whetting his lips in anticipation for this year’s RSCPA Cupcake Day next month.

Meg Saultry

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic lockdown protesters arrested, fined

A group of anti-lockdown protesters have been arrested and more than 160 were fined following a demonstration in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire