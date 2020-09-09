National

Curtis Scott police assault claims dropped

By AAP Newswire

Police assault claims against Canberra Raiders centre Curtis Scott have been dropped after police body-worn camera footage was shown to a Sydney magistrate.

The 22-year-old was charged with seven offences, including two of assaulting a police officer, following Australia Day celebrations in Sydney.

Police alleged they were alerted when Scott was seen acting erratically on Regent Street at Paddington before finding him asleep near Driver Avenue at Moore Park in the early hours of January 27.

He was accused of assaulting a female constable and male senior constable before being tasered, arrested and taken to Surry Hills Police Station.

In the hours leading up to the incident, Scott posted to social media videos of himself partying with Raiders teammates at The Ivy nightclub in the Sydney CBD.

In the Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday, prosecutors showed 72 seconds of police bodycam footage showing Scott slumped against a tree when attempts to rouse him failed.

Magistrate Jennifer Giles commented: "It's drawing a very long frightening bow to argue police can handcuff someone they are trying to wake up while sleeping under a tree."

The prosecutor then withdrew the two counts of assaulting a police officer, one of resisting an officer in execution of duty, one of behaving in an offensive manner and one of remaining on Trust lands after being requested to leave.

Scott has pleaded guilty to two counts of behaving in an offensive manner near a public place.

He will return to court on Thursday for sentence and argument over legal costs.

