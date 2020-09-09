Covid-safe HSC exam plans revealed

NSW schools have been advised to have a maximum of 75 students per exam room when the HSC gets underway next month.

Principals have also been asked to limit HSC students' interaction with the rest of the school cohort and to prioritise cleaning exam rooms.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell says the guidelines, developed in consultation with NSW Health, have been issued to principals to ensure HSC students can sit their final exams without disruption.

"We are continuing to prioritise health advice as we support schools in planning for and operating the HSC exams. The safety of students and staff involved remains our priority," Ms Mitchell said in a statement on Wednesday.

"A COVID-safe plan is about minimising disruption to students if there is a confirmed case at their school."

In their planning, schools have been asked to consider prioritising a section of the school for rapid cleaning as well as having an alternative venue on standby.

They have also been asked to develop exam-day protocols including health screening, in line with sector or school policies and protocols, and to recruit additional exam supervisors.

"Each school's contingency plans will be unique, school principals will be supported by their local directors and the department to develop and implement their individual plans," Ms Mitchell said.

HSC exams will begin in NSW on October 20.