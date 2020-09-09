National

Fake cop used handcuffs, issued bogus fine

By AAP Newswire

Man wearing handcuffs (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

An Adelaide man who impersonated a police officer handcuffed one of his victims and forced another to pay a bogus $300 fine, a court has heard.

Samuel Mark Narroway appeared in the District Court for sentencing submissions on Wednesday after pleading guilty to three counts of unlawfully wearing a police uniform, deception and aggravated false imprisonment.

The court was told that Narroway had also worn a police-style belt and had a car set up with flashing lights, which were used to pull over people during his offending in September last year.

In one instance a man had been handcuffed and placed in the back of the vehicle before being driven home.

It was an experience the victim said had left him anxious when driving at night and scared when approached by police.

Defence counsel Oliver Cole said Narroway did not shy away from the fact that he had a significant history of deception offences and that a degree of pre-planning was involved.

He said the items used to impersonate officers were easy to obtain over the internet in a relatively short space of time.

However, it was conceded the flashing lights would have appeared legitimate to unsuspecting motorists.

Judge Joanne Tracey said in such circumstances any rational person would pull over.

"That what's so horrifying about all this," she said.

Mr Cole said Narroway made admissions when spoken to by police and said his offending was sparked by a "fanciful idea" that had then "steamrolled".

He said it was also unusual in that he made no threats of violence nor intended to cause any harm.

The court was told that substance abuse was a "theme" that featured across the 29-year-old's offending history.

Amid periods of homelessness and methamphetamine addiction, he was "committing offences to survive", Mr Cole said.

Prosecutor Sophie Taylor asked for an immediate custodial sentence but conceded suspension or home detention was an option.

Mr Cole urged the judge to fashion a sentence that might allow his client to be released soon, considering he had already spent about a year in custody.

Judge Tracey called for a report into what programs might be available to Narroway while in custody to address his issues and ordered his case return to court in October.

Latest articles

News

Better not bigger: lessons in leadership

Dixie dairy farmer Brad Collins wants to hear more farming voices in community leadership roles. In 2019 Mr Collins participated in Leadership Great South Coast, a community leadership program that gave him an opportunity to develop his leadership...

Dairy News Australia
Dairy

Dairy Australia board nominations finalised

Dairy businessman David Beca, south-west dairy farmer Carlie Barry and Bega Valley dairy farmer Phil Ryan will be on the ballot for a spot on Dairy Australia’s board, which will be voted on at this year’s annual general meeting. Nominations closed...

Rodney Woods
News

Viking achieves three of top five

Viking Genetics Australia has achieved three of the top five positions for daughter-proven sires on BPI for the August run. Reds VIKRTOKYO cemented his number one position with a strong BPI of 291 with 75 Australian daughters on top of his 2656...

Dairy News Australia

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic lockdown protesters arrested, fined

A group of anti-lockdown protesters have been arrested and more than 160 were fined following a demonstration in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire