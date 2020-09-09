National

Child exploitation teacher drank, took ice

By AAP Newswire

Former Knox Grammar director of aquatic sports Nick Warby

A Sydney private school teacher who amassed thousands of child abuse photos and videos drank alcohol throughout his work day and spent $1500 a week on the drug ice, a judge has been told.

But Nick Warby's mother testified she hadn't realised he drank excessively and saw no signs of drug use, a situation Judge Gina O'Rourke described as "quite peculiar".

The now ex-Knox Grammar director of aquatic sports has since said he was drinking at morning tea, lunch, in the afternoon, in his car and then later at home, and was regularly using ice.

The 31-year-old faced a sentence hearing in the NSW District Court on Wednesday, after pleading guilty to possessing child abuse material and drugs.

He was arrested in August 2019 after a colleague found images on Warby's phone which had been accidentally left behind at a swimming carnival.

Police searches of his car and home revealed more than 3400 photos and videos, many involving the sexual abuse of prepubescent boys and, in some cases even babies under two, on five different devices.

His barrister acknowledged some material was particularly horrifying and some had been in Warby's possession for more than two years.

His mother Belinda Warby testified that the family was stunned and shocked when her son was arrested.

She had no idea he was using drugs and while he drank with them at meals in the evening, she didn't know the extent of his alcohol intake.

Since his arrest, he had been seeing a counsellor, attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, undergoing urine analysis for drugs, going to church, doing volunteer work and carrying out landscaping.

"He is a much nicer person," she said.

"He is deeply sorrowful and embarrassed that any of this happened."

Judge O'Rourke noted Warby had an obviously loving and supportive family, but said it was quite peculiar and odd that people he lived with hadn't noticed his drug and alcohol problem.

Warby said he was introduced to the child exploitation material through a man named "Jay" whom he met on the Grindr app.

"I lit up", he said of his reaction, saying it was similar to the first time he drank and the first time he used ice.

His barrister submitted if a community penalty was not considered appropriate, Warby could be sentenced to "the shortest period Your Honour can impose" given his good rehabilitation prospects and clear remorse.

The prosector said a full time custodial sentence was required, noting a "not insignificant" amount of child abuse material was found on five separate devices, some of which had been in his possession since late 2016.

He will be sentenced on Friday.

