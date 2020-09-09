National

NSW on track for locally made ventilators

By AAP Newswire

Two locally made ventilators are set to roll off the production line in NSW, marking an Australian first, following work by a Sydney university and clinicians at several hospitals.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Wednesday said both products were on track to receive regulatory approval from the Therapeutic Goods Administration "within weeks" and could be used in Australia and abroad.

"We already have top-notch ventilators in our system, but for the first time NSW will be able to manufacture and produce its own home-based ventilators - both for surge capacity and to export," Ms Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

The two prototypes include the CoVida ventilator, led by the University of Sydney, with clinicians at Westmead and Royal North Shore hospitals, and the Ventasys, developed by AmpControl with clinicians at the John Hunter Hospital.

NSW Jobs, Investment and Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres said the fact AmpControl, a Hunter-based company that works largely in the mining sector, had managed to apply its knowledge to the medical practice was an example of "Australian ingenuity".

"It's fair to say before we mounted this challenge, the guys at Ampcontrol didn't even know what a ventilator was, (but) within 18 days, they had a model and a product they were starting to refine," Mr Ayres told reporters on Wednesday.

"It shows we have the capacity, the ingenuity, the innovation to meet challenges when they are presented to us."

