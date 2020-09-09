National

Wage thieves to get 10 years’ jail in Qld

By AAP Newswire

GRACE GRACE PRESSER - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland employers who deliberately underpay their workers could be jailed for up to 10 years or fined almost $1 million under new state laws.

A Labor government bill that will reclassify wage theft as stealing under the criminal code will be passed with Liberal National Party support on Wednesday.

Wage theft offences will attract maximum penalties of up 10 years' jail for employers and a fine of up to $991,320 for corporations. Employers who defraud their workers will face up to 14 years' in prison.

Civil claims for unpaid wages up to $20,000 will also be pursued in the Industrial Magistrates Court.

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace says the changes needed to stop "rampant wage theft" in Queensland.

"Stronger penalty and deterrence measures are needed for those who commit wage theft, particularly where it is deliberate, and systemic, and part of an employer's business model," she said.

The minister said employers who gave evidence to a parliamentary committee on wage theft had almost unanimously called for the practice to be criminalised.

Ms Grace said businesses doing the right thing were being undercut by those who did the wrong thing.

However, she reassured businesses that the definition of wage theft as being deliberate would ensure those who made honest mistakes could defend themselves from prosecution.

"This is not about putting a small business owner who makes an honest mistake in jail - no one is arguing that," Ms Grace said.

Opposition MP Jim McDonald said the strict definition of wage theft had convinced the Liberal National Party to support the bill.

"The idea of fair pay for a day's work has rightly become expected in our society. This is the case and should forever remain so," he said.

Mr McDonald said the bill was a step in the right direction, but it wouldn't completely eliminate the underpayment of workers.

"But it will ensure that the dishonest few who fraudulently thieve money from their staff are punished for their actions," he added.

The bill is set to be passed by parliament later on Wednesday.

Latest articles

News

Better not bigger: lessons in leadership

Dixie dairy farmer Brad Collins wants to hear more farming voices in community leadership roles. In 2019 Mr Collins participated in Leadership Great South Coast, a community leadership program that gave him an opportunity to develop his leadership...

Dairy News Australia
Dairy

Dairy Australia board nominations finalised

Dairy businessman David Beca, south-west dairy farmer Carlie Barry and Bega Valley dairy farmer Phil Ryan will be on the ballot for a spot on Dairy Australia’s board, which will be voted on at this year’s annual general meeting. Nominations closed...

Rodney Woods
News

Viking achieves three of top five

Viking Genetics Australia has achieved three of the top five positions for daughter-proven sires on BPI for the August run. Reds VIKRTOKYO cemented his number one position with a strong BPI of 291 with 75 Australian daughters on top of his 2656...

Dairy News Australia

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic lockdown protesters arrested, fined

A group of anti-lockdown protesters have been arrested and more than 160 were fined following a demonstration in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire