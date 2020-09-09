Wage thieves to get 10 years’ jail in Qld

Queensland employers who deliberately underpay their workers could be jailed for up to 10 years or fined almost $1 million under new state laws.

A Labor government bill that will reclassify wage theft as stealing under the criminal code will be passed with Liberal National Party support on Wednesday.

Wage theft offences will attract maximum penalties of up 10 years' jail for employers and a fine of up to $991,320 for corporations. Employers who defraud their workers will face up to 14 years' in prison.

Civil claims for unpaid wages up to $20,000 will also be pursued in the Industrial Magistrates Court.

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace says the changes needed to stop "rampant wage theft" in Queensland.

"Stronger penalty and deterrence measures are needed for those who commit wage theft, particularly where it is deliberate, and systemic, and part of an employer's business model," she said.

The minister said employers who gave evidence to a parliamentary committee on wage theft had almost unanimously called for the practice to be criminalised.

Ms Grace said businesses doing the right thing were being undercut by those who did the wrong thing.

However, she reassured businesses that the definition of wage theft as being deliberate would ensure those who made honest mistakes could defend themselves from prosecution.

"This is not about putting a small business owner who makes an honest mistake in jail - no one is arguing that," Ms Grace said.

Opposition MP Jim McDonald said the strict definition of wage theft had convinced the Liberal National Party to support the bill.

"The idea of fair pay for a day's work has rightly become expected in our society. This is the case and should forever remain so," he said.

Mr McDonald said the bill was a step in the right direction, but it wouldn't completely eliminate the underpayment of workers.

"But it will ensure that the dishonest few who fraudulently thieve money from their staff are punished for their actions," he added.

The bill is set to be passed by parliament later on Wednesday.