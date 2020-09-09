National

Three NSW treasury staff incorrectly hired

By AAP Newswire

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

An audit of the staffing in NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet's office has found three employees were incorrectly engaged as contractors.

The audit, released by Mr Perrottet on Wednesday, was commissioned after it emerged two icare-paid ministerial staffers had been recruited to work on secondment in his office.

icare is an employer-funded workers' insurer, owned by the state and overseen by the treasurer, but independent from government. It was one of three organisations that replaced WorkCover in 2015.

The revelations came as the treasurer was forced to defend the agency over media reports of poor performance and financial management, and prompted the resignation of Mr Perrottet's chief of staff Nigel Freitas in August.

The review of Mr Perrottet's staffing confirmed the two icare-paid staffers - a policy advisor and a department liaison officer - were incorrectly engaged, but also revealed another department liaison officer was inappropriately employed.

The third staffer was on secondment from the former Department of Finance Service and Innovation.

The audit also identified administrative deficiencies, such as missing dates on paperwork, reflecting inconsistent application of process.

"I regret that these mistakes occurred, and also that they have detracted from the hard work of many staff, both past and present, who diligently served the people of NSW," Mr Perrottet said in a statement.

A yearly audit and additional training of staff on the processes around staff hiring would be undertaken to prevent the issue from happening again, Mr Perrottet said.

Latest articles

Sport

Football news | GVFUA, O’Dwyer, Picola United

Two of Goulburn Valley Football Umpires Association’s finest are heading to the top-end to take their whistleblowing to the next level. Sam Wood and Connor Hawes will be making the trip to Darwin for the 2020-21 Northern Territory Football League...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Cohuna’s Treacy invited to AFL Draft Combine

Cohuna’s Josh Treacy’s dream of playing AFL football is now a step closer. The teenager is one of 94 players who have been invited to the NAB AFL Draft Combine to be held later this year. This year’s event will look different to those...

Brayden May
Video

A celebration of the life of David Fox

A celebration of the life of David Fox

Glenn James

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic lockdown protesters arrested, fined

A group of anti-lockdown protesters have been arrested and more than 160 were fined following a demonstration in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire