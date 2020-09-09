Three NSW treasury staff incorrectly hired

An audit of the staffing in NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet's office has found three employees were incorrectly engaged as contractors.

The audit, released by Mr Perrottet on Wednesday, was commissioned after it emerged two icare-paid ministerial staffers had been recruited to work on secondment in his office.

icare is an employer-funded workers' insurer, owned by the state and overseen by the treasurer, but independent from government. It was one of three organisations that replaced WorkCover in 2015.

The revelations came as the treasurer was forced to defend the agency over media reports of poor performance and financial management, and prompted the resignation of Mr Perrottet's chief of staff Nigel Freitas in August.

The review of Mr Perrottet's staffing confirmed the two icare-paid staffers - a policy advisor and a department liaison officer - were incorrectly engaged, but also revealed another department liaison officer was inappropriately employed.

The third staffer was on secondment from the former Department of Finance Service and Innovation.

The audit also identified administrative deficiencies, such as missing dates on paperwork, reflecting inconsistent application of process.

"I regret that these mistakes occurred, and also that they have detracted from the hard work of many staff, both past and present, who diligently served the people of NSW," Mr Perrottet said in a statement.

A yearly audit and additional training of staff on the processes around staff hiring would be undertaken to prevent the issue from happening again, Mr Perrottet said.