Qld govt defends special rules for Hanks

By AAP Newswire

US actor Tom Hanks (right) and wife Rita Wilson (file image) - AAP

Queensland's premier has defended special quarantine treatment for American superstar Tom Hanks, while attacking "despicable" cartoons of her chief health officer.

Annastacia Palaszcuk took on a line-up of opposition MPs who grilled her in parliament on Wednesday about the consistency and compassion of border rules designed to contain COVID-19 in southern states.

Liberal National Party MP Laura Gerber asked if American actor Hanks was in mandatory quarantine after flying into Gold Coast on Tuesday night.

Hanks tested positive for COVID-19 and underwent 14 days of self-isolation on the Gold Coast in March, during the filming of Baz Lurhmann's Elvis Presley biopic.

Ms Palaszczuk confirmed Hanks was exempt from quarantine under the film industry's COVID-safe plan.

"Under that plan they have to stay in the place for two weeks just like everybody else and they will have random checks, as my understanding, by the police," she told parliament.

Ms Palaszczuk says the film will bring more than $100 million and 900 jobs into the Gold Coast economy.

She defended the border policy as recommended by chief health officer Jeannette Young, saying if it wasn't in place Queensland could be in a situation like Victoria.

"I don't know what the future holds, I don't know if all this could be at risk if at the end of October, if the LNP is in office and the borders are open," she said.

Ms Palaszczuk took aim at the opposition over their "disgraceful" treatment of Dr Young, singling out a cartoon which depicted her as a dominatrix.

"It is despicable and the cartoons that have been circulated by the LNP is a disgrace. It is a complete and utter disgrace," she said.

The parliamentary argy-bargy came as police charged a NSW man on Wednesday for illegally driving into Queensland on Sunday.

The 26-year-old was turned back from a Goondawindi checkpoint for not having a border pass about 4.30pm.

He was later seen on CCTV driving into Queensland via Talwood Boonanga Road in South Talwood.

On Wednesday, police arrested the man at Toogram and tested him coronavirus. His result was negative.

He has be charged with wilful damage and failing to comply with the COVID-19 border direction.

"Officers in the Darling Downs District will continue to ensure everyone crossing the border is doing so legally and not putting the local community at risk by failing to comply with public health directions," Superintendent Mark Kelly said.

The man is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

