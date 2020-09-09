National

Hanks in mandatory quarantine: Qld premier

By AAP Newswire

US actor Tom Hanks (right) and wife Rita Wilson (file image) - AAP

Queensland's premier insists actor Tom Hanks is in mandatory quarantine after the American superstar arrived back in the state.

Annastacia Palaszcuk took on a line-up of opposition MPs who grilled her in parliament on Wednesday about the consistency and compassion of border rules which she says are protecting Queensland from COVID-19.

Liberal National Party MP Laura Gerber asked if Hanks was in mandatory quarantine like the general public after he flew into Gold Coast on Tuesday night.

Hanks tested positive for COVID-19 during the filming of Baz Lurhmann's Elvis Presley biopic in March and underwent 14 days of self-isolation on the Gold Coast.

Ms Palaszczuk confirmed Hanks was in mandatory 14-day quarantine, but in a hotel separate from the public under the film industry's COVID-safe plan.

"Under that plan they have to stay in the place for two weeks just like everybody else and they will have random checks, as my understanding, by the police," she told parliament.

Ms Palaszczuk says the Elvis film is bringing more than $100 million and 900 jobs into the Gold Coast economy.

She defended the border policy as recommended by chief health officer Jeannette Young, saying if it wasn't in place Queensland could be in a situation like Victoria.

"I don't know what the future holds, I don't know if all this could be at risk if at the end of October, if the LNP is in office and the borders are open," she said.

Ms Palaszczuk took aim at the opposition over their "disgraceful" treatment of Dr Young, singling out a cartoon which depicted her as a dominatrix that was shared on Twitter by Liberal National Party MP John-Paul Langbroek.

"It is despicable, and the cartoons that have been circulated by the LNP is a disgrace. It is a complete and utter disgrace," she said.

The parliamentary argy-bargy came as police charged a NSW man on Wednesday for illegally driving into Queensland on Sunday.

The 26-year-old was seen on CCTV crossing into Queensland via the Talwood-Boonanga Road after being turned away from a Goondawindi checkpoint.

On Wednesday, police arrested the man at Toogram and tested him coronavirus. His result was negative.

He was charged with wilful damage and failing to comply with the COVID-19 border direction.

"Officers in the Darling Downs District will continue to ensure everyone crossing the border is doing so legally and not putting the local community at risk by failing to comply with public health directions," Superintendent Mark Kelly said.

