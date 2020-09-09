Arsonist destroyed elderly woman’s home

An elderly woman's home and a lifetime of memories were destroyed when her firebug neighbour set the Victorian property ablaze.

Lisa Hay had a history of lighting fires at another neighbour's home - police even set up cameras to try to catch her.

But in September 2017 she targeted a different Wangaratta neighbour - 81-year-old Catherine Siegers who lived alone in the home she had owned for 53 years.

Mrs Siegers awoke to footsteps on a back verandah at around 2am.

After hearing crackling and seeing smoke rolling underneath the back door she put on her dressing gown and fled into the street.

Her home could not be saved and decades of precious photos, mementos and memories were lost.

Hay, 36, was jailed on Wednesday for three years and nine months.

Police had tried to rouse her shortly after the blaze but she claimed not to have realised what had happened next door, telling officers she was a heavy sleeper.

Hay's fingerprints were found on a fence and she was later convicted over three earlier fires at another neighbour's home.

Mrs Siegers' home has been rebuilt but life is not the same.

She lost treasures including photos of her father and grandfather and of her childhood, and the kitchen table where her family's problems, great and small, were solved.

"My home, while simple and modest, was the cornerstone of what I feel was a grand and fulfilling life," she said.

Mrs Siegers described the fire as a senseless act by a woman whose cry for help she had been unable to answer, adding that she felt saddened she couldn't help Hay.

County Court Judge Damian Murphy said Hay suffers PTSD, anxiety and depression, and has struggled with drugs and alcohol.

She has tried inpatient rehabilitation eight times and was likely intoxicated at the time of the fire, he said.

But he said no motive had been revealed for her actions.

"You exposed an elderly lady to terrible danger and destroyed her lifetime memories," he said, declaring her actions must be utterly condemned.

She has abstained from alcohol since she was taken into custody after a jury found her guilty of arson and reckless conduct endangering life in February.

He said that bodes well for her rehabilitation and addressing prior substance abuse issues would reduce her risk of re-offending on release.

With time served Hay will be eligible for parole in a little over a year.