National

High Court dismisses ADF member’s bid

By AAP Newswire

Australian flag on ADF uniform (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A soldier accused of assaulting his former partner in a hotel room has lost a bid to stop a military court from dealing with him over the alleged offence.

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons but has been dubbed Private R, allegedly grabbed the woman - a member of the air force - by the throat and pushed her against the wall, shaking her and yelling at her.

When she broke free, he allegedly tackled her to the ground, placed his knees on her chest and choked her until two security guards came into the room.

Private R and the woman had both been at a birthday party in Brisbane's Fortitude Valley in August 2015.

It is alleged that he had made unwanted advances towards her during the night.

Neither was on duty or in uniform at the time of the alleged assault.

Private R went to the High Court to challenge the jurisdiction of Defence Force magistrate Brigadier Michael Cowen to try him after he was charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on June 12, 2019.

But his bid was dismissed unanimously by the court on Wednesday, with High Court justices finding that obliging defence members to obey the law is a valid exercise of the defence power.

Latest articles

News

50 years of marriage for Kialla’s Jenni and Ray Hill

When Kialla’s Jenni Hill first laid eyes on her husband Ray she said knew she was going to marry him. Twelve months later the young couple was married with a baby on the way. Now, 50 years on, they are celebrating their golden anniversary...

Liz Mellino
News

Police return stolen war medals to proud Shepparton owner

When Kate Church realised her grandfather’s war medals had been stolen during a burglary at her Shepparton home, she never thought she would see them again.

Liz Mellino
News

Maculata Place moves from isolation to active surveillance

Local aged care facility Maculata Place has received clearance to move out of isolation and into active surveillance.

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic lockdown protesters arrested, fined

A group of anti-lockdown protesters have been arrested and more than 160 were fined following a demonstration in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire