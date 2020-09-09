National

Oxford coronavirus vaccine trial on hold

By AAP Newswire

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth - AAP

1 of 1

Trials of an Oxford University coronavirus vaccine have been put on hold after a participant experienced a serious adverse reaction.

Australia has ordered 33 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be rolled out from early next year if the trials prove successful.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth said the delay did not necessarily mean the vaccine deal was dead but the adverse reaction needed to be investigated.

He is not worried about the trial being put on hold and praised the transparency of those testing the vaccine.

"I'm going to wait to see exactly what the adverse reaction was and whether they attribute it to the vaccine," Dr Coatsworth told Nine on Wednesday.

AstraZeneca confirmed the trial had been voluntarily paused after an unexplained illness in a British participant.

An independent committee will now review the data.

"This is a routine action which has to happen whenever there is an unexplained illness in one of the trials, while it is investigated, ensuring we maintain the integrity of the trials," the company said in a statement.

"In large trials illnesses will happen by chance but must be independently reviewed to check this carefully.

"We are working to expedite the review of the single event to minimise any potential impact on the trial timeline. We are committed to the safety of our participants and the highest standard of conduct in our trials."

Latest articles

News

50 years of marriage for Kialla’s Jenni and Ray Hill

When Kialla’s Jenni Hill first laid eyes on her husband Ray she said knew she was going to marry him. Twelve months later the young couple was married with a baby on the way. Now, 50 years on, they are celebrating their golden anniversary...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton and Spoon Island mayors meet for happiness talks

There were no apparent cross-border issues or pandemic policy differences when the City of Greater Shepparton mayor met the mayor of Spoon Island yesterday. There was only one item on the agenda: How to spread public happiness. When Greater...

John Lewis
News

Police return stolen war medals to proud Shepparton owner

When Kate Church realised her grandfather’s war medals had been stolen during a burglary at her Shepparton home, she never thought she would see them again.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic lockdown protesters arrested, fined

A group of anti-lockdown protesters have been arrested and more than 160 were fined following a demonstration in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire