Coronavirus vaccine rollout may be delayed

By AAP Newswire

A chemist at AstraZeneca's headquarters in Sydney. - AAP

Australians may need to wait longer than expected for coronavirus vaccinations after advanced trials of a promising drug were put on hold.

AstraZeneca and Oxford University suspended the late-stage tests after one participant in the UK experienced a serious adverse reaction.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth said the pause was perfectly normal and the trial could resume within days.

He said it was possible the drug did not cause the illness - the person might just have become sick - but the incident had to be investigated.

"While we are in an unusual situation with COVID-19 being a new pandemic virus, the fact that a vaccine trial may pause because of an adverse event is not a new thing at all," Dr Coatsworth said on Wednesday.

"Pauses are often short. A matter of days, sometimes."

Dr Coatsworth said the leading vaccine candidate could still succeed, despite the tests being put on hold.

Almost 50,000 people across the world are taking part in the Oxford University trial.

Earlier this week, the federal government announced it had secured 34 million doses of the AstraZeneca drug to be distributed next year, if the trials prove successful.

It has also struck a separate deal for a drug being developed at the University of Queensland, which is in much earlier stages of testing.

Combined, the supply and production agreements are worth $1.7 billion.

Health Minister Greg Hunt is unfazed by the AstraZeneca trial suspension, saying the government is in discussions about a number of promising vaccines and is prepared to invest in others.

Mr Hunt said a vaccine would not be approved until it passed strict Therapeutic Goods Administration guidelines.

AstraZeneca suspended its trial after an unexplained illness in a British participant.

An independent committee will now review the incident.

"In large trials, illnesses will happen by chance but must be independently reviewed to check this carefully," the company said in a statement.

"We are working to expedite the review of the single event to minimise any potential impact on the trial timeline."

Labor said there was no guarantee the two vaccine deals secured by the federal government would be a silver bullet.

Opposition health spokesman Chris Bowen encouraged the government to stick with the AstraZeneca deal, but pursue investment in a range of potential vaccines.

