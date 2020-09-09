National

PM demands TikTok take down graphic video

By AAP Newswire

Scott Morrison is demanding a horrifying video circulating on social media platform TikTok be taken down.

Parents and children have been warned of a video showing a man in the United States taking his own life.

The video was originally posted to Facebook but is now circulating on TikTok.

Predators are reportedly using innocent clips to lure children into watching the suicide video.

The prime minister said the laws and standards of behaviour for the real world must also apply online.

"No child should be exposed to horrifying content like this," Mr Morrison said on Wednesday.

"Platforms like TikTok need to put in more resources to detect and tear down this sort of harmful content. That is their responsibility."

Mr Morrison said Australia's eSafety commissioner was engaging closely with TikTok to get the video removed.

The social media company has been contacted for comment.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

