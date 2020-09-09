No Australian correspondents left in China

Australia no longer has any correspondents working on the ground in China after two journalists were forced to flee the country.

Bill Birtles from the ABC and Michael Smith from the Australian Financial Review have returned home after a five-day diplomatic stand-off.

Chinese police told the journalists they were people of interest in the case of Australian television anchor Cheng Lei, who remains in detention without charge.

Both men were ordered to report for questioning.

They sheltered in Australian diplomatic compounds for days as their travel rights were revoked.

Consular officials secured safe passage after the pair agreed to be interviewed.

Both journalists say they are relieved to be home but disappointed about the circumstances surrounding their departure.

The Department of Foreign Affairs urged the ABC to withdraw Mr Birtles from China last week after it learned of Cheng Lei's detention.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the government had become concerned about the uncertainty posed for other Australian journalists.

Senator Payne said there was no specific intelligence to suggest the journalists would get a knock on the door from Chinese police but it was important to take appropriate precautions.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters on Tuesday the questioning of the men was a normal enforcement of the law which authorities had strictly adhered to during their investigations, Reuters news agency reported.

He said China protected the legitimate rights and interests of news gathering staff and they had the obligation to comply with the laws and regulations in China.

"As long as foreign journalists conduct news reporting in accordance with laws, they should have nothing to worry about," Zhao said.

The Australian government is advising all Australians not to travel to China, warning they could face arbitrary detention.

Australia has now been left without any credentialed journalists in China for the first time since the 1970s.

Senator Payne described the saga as a very disappointing series of events.

"Australia, of course, is a strong advocate of freedom of the press," she said.

"We will work appropriately with media organisations to determine next steps."