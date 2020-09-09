National

China indicates why Australian is detained

By AAP Newswire

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian - AAP

1 of 1

Chinese authorities have given their first indication of why an Australian journalist has been detained in Beijing after two other reporters fled the country.

Cheng Lei, a high profile business anchor on Chinese state television, has been held in a secret location for more than three weeks.

Videos of her have been removed from Chinese websites.

"The Australian national Cheng Lei is suspected of carrying out criminal activities endangering China's national security," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

"Compulsory measures have been imposed on Cheng and she has recently been investigated by relevant authorities."

He said the case was being handled according to Chinese law and Cheng's legitimate rights and interests were fully guaranteed.

The explanation comes after two Australian journalists were rushed out of China for their own safety after being banned from leaving until they answered questions about Cheng.

Bill Birtles from the ABC and Michael Smith from the Australian Financial Review have returned home after a five-day diplomatic stand-off.

Their rushed evacuation has left Australia without any correspondents working on the ground in China for the first time in 50 years.

Chinese police told the journalists they were people of interest in the case of Cheng and both men were ordered to report for questioning.

They sheltered in Australian diplomatic compounds for days as their travel rights were revoked.

Consular officials secured safe passage after the pair agreed to be interviewed.

Both journalists say they are relieved to be home but disappointed about the circumstances surrounding their departure.

The Department of Foreign Affairs urged the ABC to withdraw Mr Birtles from China last week after it learned of Cheng's detention.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the government had become concerned about the uncertainty posed for other Australian journalists.

Mr Zhao told reporters the questioning of the men was a normal enforcement of the law, which authorities had strictly adhered to during their investigations.

He said China protected the legitimate rights and interests of news gathering staff and they had the obligation to comply with the laws and regulations in China.

"As long as foreign journalists conduct news reporting in accordance with laws, they should have nothing to worry about," Mr Zhao said.

The Australian government is advising all Australians not to travel to China, warning they could face arbitrary detention.

Australia has been left without any credentialed journalists in China for the first time since the 1970s.

Senator Payne described the diplomatic saga as a disappointing.

"Australia, of course, is a strong advocate of freedom of the press," she said.

"We will work appropriately with media organisations to determine next steps."

Latest articles

News

Time to get on top of fruit fly

With spring upon us it, now is the time for all gardeners to consider their options for managing Queensland fruit fly. Seymour Agricultural and Pastoral Society secretary Pam Beerens said the obvious question was what needed to be done? “First...

David Rak
News

Driving social connection through storytelling

Strathbogie Shire has launched its Strathbogie Story project, which aims to assist those who may feel overcome with loneliness and isolation through the coronavirus pandemic. The initiative encourages community connection by highlighting stories...

Seymour Telegraph
News

More government support needed for small businesses

State Member for Euroa Steph Ryan is calling on Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews to provide more support to sole traders.

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic lockdown protesters arrested, fined

A group of anti-lockdown protesters have been arrested and more than 160 were fined following a demonstration in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire