China indicates why Australian is detained

Chinese authorities have given their first indication of why an Australian journalist has been detained in Beijing after two other reporters fled the country.

Cheng Lei, a high profile business anchor on Chinese state television, has been held in a secret location for more than three weeks.

Videos of her have been removed from Chinese websites.

"The Australian national Cheng Lei is suspected of carrying out criminal activities endangering China's national security," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

"Compulsory measures have been imposed on Cheng and she has recently been investigated by relevant authorities."

He said the case was being handled according to Chinese law and Cheng's legitimate rights and interests were fully guaranteed.

The explanation comes after two Australian journalists were rushed out of China for their own safety after being banned from leaving until they answered questions about Cheng.

Bill Birtles from the ABC and Michael Smith from the Australian Financial Review have returned home after a five-day diplomatic stand-off.

Their rushed evacuation has left Australia without any correspondents working on the ground in China for the first time in 50 years.

Chinese police told the journalists they were people of interest in the case of Cheng and both men were ordered to report for questioning.

They sheltered in Australian diplomatic compounds for days as their travel rights were revoked.

Consular officials secured safe passage after the pair agreed to be interviewed.

Both journalists say they are relieved to be home but disappointed about the circumstances surrounding their departure.

The Department of Foreign Affairs urged the ABC to withdraw Mr Birtles from China last week after it learned of Cheng's detention.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the government had become concerned about the uncertainty posed for other Australian journalists.

Mr Zhao told reporters the questioning of the men was a normal enforcement of the law, which authorities had strictly adhered to during their investigations.

He said China protected the legitimate rights and interests of news gathering staff and they had the obligation to comply with the laws and regulations in China.

"As long as foreign journalists conduct news reporting in accordance with laws, they should have nothing to worry about," Mr Zhao said.

The Australian government is advising all Australians not to travel to China, warning they could face arbitrary detention.

Australia has been left without any credentialed journalists in China for the first time since the 1970s.

Senator Payne described the diplomatic saga as a disappointing.

"Australia, of course, is a strong advocate of freedom of the press," she said.

"We will work appropriately with media organisations to determine next steps."