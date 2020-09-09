Dad verbally abused teacher: NSW inquest

A schoolteacher has recounted how Sydney child killer John Edwards abused her over the phone after she refused to give him information about his estranged daughter.

The inquest in the deaths of Edwards and the two children he murdered was told the then-66-year-old rang Gosford High School in early 2017 to enquire about why he'd not received any reports about his daughter Jennifer's first term.

"He was immediately accusing me of not sending him any information on his daughter," the teacher, who cannot be identified, said on Tuesday.

She said Edwards wanted reports on how often Jennifer was attending school and other information related to her education, but her check of the school database revealed he wasn't listed as next-of-kin.

When told this and how it prevented the release of information, the financial planner became "very angry and very aggressive".

"He wouldn't let me speak, he just wanted to yell at me," she told the NSW Coroners Court.

"(He said) 'You can't tell me what I can know about my daughter'."

The teacher told the inquest she raised the incident with the deputy principal, who later called Edwards back.

At the time, Edwards was undergoing the gun training that would eventually lead to him becoming licenced and acquiring the pistol he'd use to murder Jennifer and her 15-year-old brother, Jack.

He suicided after leaving the West Pennant Hills home the children shared with Edwards' ex-wife Olga Edwards, who left him in March 2016.

The inquest has heard this week how Edwards had a propensity for domestic violence - with Olga, the children and many former partners reporting his abuse towards them.

The teacher told the inquest Edwards was later able to receive information about his daughter's schooling.

She recalled a parent-teacher interview when a rude and arrogant Edwards aggressively shook my hand and appeared to be less interested in what was going on with his daughter than showing he'd "won".

Through tears, the teacher told the inquest Jennifer found socialising at school difficult, often being picked on by classmates and struggling to make friends.

But academically, through hard work and determination, the teenager rose to the top 10 per cent of her cohort just before her death.

"You knew she would do something amazing," her teacher said, detailing how Jennifer's "kind nature" and love of animals could have led to her becoming a veterinarian.

"Despite the hardship she was feeling at home, she still came to school and found joy out of her learning," the teacher said.

"It is definitely a great loss."

The inquest is expected to run until September 25.