Vic virus spikes with 11 deaths, 76 cases

Victoria's Wednesday spike has struck again, with 11 coronavirus deaths and 76 new cases.

The deaths take the state toll to 694 and the national figure to 781.

It's the first time since Saturday that fatalities have been in double figures.

Wednesday has proved a stubborn day as the numbers for the state's second wave steadily subside.

The fatalities and new cases are the same as they were last Saturday.

Victorians are now fixated on the two-week case average, a key indicator for the government's "roadmap" out of the state's second wave of COVID-19.

Melbourne's average on Wednesday was 74.5. The regional average was five and the state figure was 80.8.

It means some Melbourne workplaces and schools are inching closer to reopening from September 28 if the average drops below 50.

Epidemiologist Adrian Esterman is predicting Victoria should be down to 20 cases a day in two weeks if current trends continue.

While active regional cases dropped further to 82, Premier Daniel Andrews said it was still early to talk about lessening restrictions outside Melbourne.

The government also said testing of sewage samples at the coastal town of Apollo Bay had revealed signs of the virus, meaning health authorities were able to ramp up testing in the area.

There have been no positive cases in the area since the local sample was taken on September 1.

Victoria is testing for the virus at 25 sites across the state's sewage network.

The state has also enlisted the support of NSW to boost its much-maligned contact tracing efforts.

In the face of criticism from the prime minister, Mr Andrews said a team of officials would visit NSW later this week to look at that state's contact tracing system.

"NSW are dealing with very small numbers of cases," he told reporters.

"That's a different challenge to dealing with hundreds and thousands.

"They may have some insights into what we can expect to confront. Not right now, but in three weeks, four weeks, five weeks time."

Asked if the NSW contact tracing system could have contained Victoria's hotel quarantine outbreak, federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said: "Yes, that's my belief."

Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton told 3AW he wished the system was as "robust" then as it is now but couldn't say if NSW's team would have stopped the second wave.