Premier urges patience on Vic COVID path

Daniel Andrews has acknowledged the widespread frustration and anger since his roadmap was announced on the weekend, but is urging lockdown-weary Victorians to stay the course.

As Victoria had another Wednesday spike in cases with 76, plus 11 deaths, the premier was insistent his roadmap is the only way out of the state's COVID-19 second wave.

There is no set date yet for when regional restrictions will ease and Melbourne will remain under a curfew until at least October 26.

"If anger and frustration were like a vaccine against this virus, then we would all be in a much better position," Mr Andrews said.

"I just say to people, the notion that I have chosen this way to go and there were 50 other options I could have chosen, that's not in any way accurate.

"We would all like to be open tomorrow. Myself included."

The premier again said that restrictions could be eased quicker, depending on case numbers.

The 14-day new case averages for Melbourne and regional Victoria are critical barometers for the roadmap strategy.

Wednesday is regularly a spike day for new case numbers and this week's 76 was well up on Tuesday's 55.

But the 14-day average continues to fall, with Melbourne at 74.5, and the regional figure on five.

The latest deaths include a woman in her 60s, three women and two men in their 80s and three women and two men in their 90s.

Nine of the deaths were linked to aged care and six happened before Tuesday.

They take the state toll to 694 and the national figure to 781.

Test numbers were 16,686 in the past 24 hours, almost double Tuesday's 8704.

As the state ramps up its much-maligned contact tracing system, testing of up to 300 sewage samples a week is taking place at 25 sites to help detect the spread of the virus.

The government said sewage samples at the coastal town of Apollo Bay had revealed signs of the virus, meaning health authorities were able to increase testing in the area.

There have been no positive cases in the area since the local sample was taken on September 1.

The Department of Health and Human Services will publish virus exposure sites on its website, allowing the public to quickly learn if they might be at risk.

The premier has been quizzed repeatedly about the Melbourne curfew, after Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton confirmed the 8pm-5am measure was not his request.

The curfew comes under the Victorian state of disaster declaration, which is the responsibility of Police Minister Lisa Neville.

"If everyone who's out (during curfew) knows they will get caught, and they've got no lawful reason to be outside, then all of a sudden you will limit movement," Mr Andrews said.

"These are decisions ultimately made by me."