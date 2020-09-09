NSW records nine new COVID-19 cases

NSW has reported nine new cases of COVID-19, bringing the cluster linked to Concord and Liverpool hospitals to 12, including eight healthcare workers.

NSW Health said on Wednesday investigations into the source of these infections were ongoing and non-urgent surgery at Concord had been cancelled until Friday.

The hospital will be closed to all visitors from 8am on Wednesday to 10am on Friday to enable deep cleaning of all wards.

The nine new cases were recorded from 20,852 tests reported in the 24-hour reporting period until 8pm on Tuesday.

Seven cases were linked to a known case or cluster, one has no known source and one is a returned overseas traveller in hotel quarantine.

NSW Health said one case attended Tattersalls City Gym and one was a household contact of a previously reported case linked to the CBD cluster.

There is now a total of 68 cases linked to the CBD cluster.

Five of the new locally acquired cases are linked to Concord Hospital. Two are healthcare workers, one is a patient and two are household contacts of the patient.

The two healthcare workers worked at the hospital while potentially infectious but reported having no symptoms while at work and wore personal protective equipment while caring for patients. Contact tracing is underway.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian stressed that everyone should remain on guard against the virus after it passed between hospital professionals despite them both wearing PPE.

"Given some of the cases that we experienced this week, (we know) how absolutely contagious the virus is," she said.

"Even if you're wearing a mask, you can still give the virus to somebody else or you can get the virus. Please be careful about surfaces, please be careful about what you're touching."

NSW Health said 100 students have been identified as close contacts of the the boarding student at Sydney's Kincoppal Rose Bay School who tested positive to COVID-19 - not all boarders as previously reported.

All close contacts, including teachers and students are in quarantine and the school has been cleaned and the boarding facility remains open to senior year groups.

Because a number of boarding staff had been quarantined some year groups had been sent home.

Alerts have been issued for the following venues and anyone who attended at the following times is considered a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days:.

* Albion Hotel, Parramatta Beer Garden and Pavilion, on Saturday between 8.15pm and 11.15pm

* The Crocodile Farm Hotel, Ashfield, on Friday between 5.30pm and 6.30pm

* The New Shanghai Night restaurant, Ashfield, on Friday between 6.30pm and 8pm

NSW Health is also contacting patrons identified as close contacts at those venues. Patrons who were there for less than an hour at these times are considered casual contacts and must monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if they develop and remain in isolation until they receive a negative result.

Anyone who attended the following venues or commuters on the following trains at the following dates and times are considered casual contacts and must monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if they develop. After testing, they must remain in isolation until a negative test result is received:

* Macquarie Shopping Centre, including the food court, Coco Tea, Myer, Time Zone and Tommy Gun's Barbershop, on Saturday, 2pm-5pm.

* The Railway Hotel, Liverpool on Friday between 10pm and 11.30pm

* T1/T9 North Shore Line on Monday between 9.17am and 9.29am from Milsons Point to St Leonards

* T1/T9 North Shore Line on Monday between 9.53 and 10.14am from St Leonard's to Milsons Point

NSW Health is treating 88 COVID-19 cases, including six in intensive care, three of whom are being ventilated.