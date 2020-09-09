NSW hospital cases ‘won’t impact services’

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has brushed off concerns a growing cluster of virus cases linked to two Sydney public hospitals could impact health services.

Three of the nine COVID-19 cases announced on Tuesday are linked to an outbreak at Concord and Liverpool hospitals, taking the cluster to seven.

Among Tuesday's cases was a previously reported visitor to one of the hospitals' emergency departments, while the other two worked at the Concord emergency department.

The hospital has banned visitors from Wednesday to Friday morning, and all wards will be deep cleaned.

They had no symptoms while at work and wore personal protective equipment while caring for patients.

Mr Hazzard says NSW hospitals are still among the safest in the world and are well equipped to weather outbreaks.

"There are approximately 100 staff that have been asked to stand down for the required period of 14 days," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"The New South Wales health system is the tenth-biggest business in the country. There is 140,000 staff."

"We certainly do have enough staff to make sure that the positions are filled."

The nine new cases were diagnosed in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday night from 12,494 tests.

NSW Health said five of the new cases were linked to a known local case or cluster, one did not have a known source, and three were returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

Also among the cases was a boarder at a prestigious Catholic school in Sydney's east.

The student at Kincoppal-Rose Bay School of the Sacred Heart is linked to the CBD cluster, which now numbers 66.

The 150 boarders and boarding staff at the school have been sent home to isolate.

NSW Health is treating 79 COVID-19 cases, including seven in intensive care, with three those being ventilated.