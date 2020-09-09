Berejiklian vows to continue border push

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she will continue to criticise other premiers and agitate for them to open their state borders.

"There's no reason why any state should have borders closed to NSW. Our rate of (coronavirus) community transmission by global standards is very low. We have demonstrated our ability to control the spread," she told ABC News Breakfast on Wednesday.

"I think people would understand why Victoria is an exception. But no other state or territory really can suggest that NSW isn't managing the pandemic. And I just don't understand why the borders are still there."

Ms Berejiklian has been involved in a public stoush with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for refusing to budge on her hard border closure with NSW, which was put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Maybe it's a NSW thing - we think of ourselves as Australians as well as people from NSW," Ms Berejiklian said.

The closed border meant families were torn apart, businesses were unable to function and goods and services weren't being delivered, she said.

"And we won't feel the effects of this for another six to 12 months when businesses start not being able to cope even further," she said.

GST revenue generated in NSW and Victoria essentially subsidised the other states and with Victoria out of action, NSW had to do the heavy lifting, she said.

"But we can't if other states don't let us interact with them which is exactly what's happening," Ms Berejiklian said.

Until there's a vaccine, the nation's leaders needed to be a bit more compassionate to the human cost as well as what it's doing to the national economy, she said.

"So I'd say to the other premiers - please consider that, please consider what your citizens will be going through in six months or 12 months time given your actions today."

Meanwhile a Sydney pub has been fined $10,000 and is the first NSW venue to be closed for a week for flouting coronavirus regulations.

The Unity Hall Hotel in Balmain has been shut down by the NSW Office of Liquor, Gaming and Racing for breaching regulations on two occasions.

The pub was caught hosting two birthday parties and not following COVID-19 safety plan requirements, just a day after receiving a penalty notice for other COVID breaches.

The venue was fined $5000 after inspectors on August 5 identified an out-of-date COVID-19 safety plan, inadequate sign-in processes and a lack of physical distancing between chairs and tables.

A penalty notice was issued for those offences on August 7 and when NSW Police returned the following day they found 32 guests at a private function dancing, standing and mingling while drinking alcohol.

The pub apologised on Facebook, saying "we did not fully understand every aspect of the changing regulations and we should have".

Meanwhile, Kincoppal-Rose Bay School of the Sacred Heart has sent its borders, 30 teachers and students in years 7-10 home until September 18.

A year 7 border had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and the school says its senior students in years 11 and 12 won't return to face-to-face learning on Wednesday.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has brushed off concerns a growing cluster of virus cases linked to two Sydney public hospitals could impact health services.

Three of the nine COVID-19 cases announced on Tuesday are linked to an outbreak at Concord and Liverpool hospitals, taking the cluster to seven.

Concord hospital has banned visitors from Wednesday to Friday morning and all wards will be deep cleaned.

Mr Hazzard said NSW hospitals were still among the safest in the world and well equipped to weather outbreaks.

The nine new cases were diagnosed in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday night from 12,494 tests.