Qld virus numbers jump as clusters grow

Queensland's coronavirus cases have leapt to eight, with all new infections linked to virus clusters in the state's southwest.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk urged people not to be alarmed by the number, saying all but one person were already in isolation when they were tested.

"From the outset I want to assure Queenslanders that although that number is our highest daily tally for some time, each of those people diagnosed is related to existing cases," she said.

"This is not a time for alarm - this is a time to thank that our testing system is so professional."

Three of the new cases are linked to Ipswich Hospital, west of Brisbane, growing that cluster to eight infections, while five are linked to an outbreak at a Queensland Corrective Services training facility in Waco.

St Edmund's College in Ipswich has also been closed for two days after a year 11 student tested positive.

A letter has been sent out to parents informing the school would shut immediately to undergo cleaning and contact tracing.

It takes the state's active cases to 29 after several people recovered.

It comes as more than 7000 Queenslanders have volunteered to be part of a trial for a vaccine by the University of Queensland.

Minister for State Development, Tourism and Innovation Kate Jones told parliament the university had the capacity to produce a vaccine by mid-2021.

Meanwhile, health workers continue to "aggressively" trace contacts of people potentially exposed to an outbreak at the Ipswich Hospital.

More than 200 staff at the health facility remain in isolation.

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young was speaking to the hospital's chief executive to ensure remaining staff had enough protective equipment, Ms Palaszczuk said.

A health alert was also issued for another two venues, Ipswich Garden Centre and a nearby Coles in Karalee were visited by an infected person about lunchtime on September 4.

Virus clusters thought to be linked to two quarantine-dodging teens have now infected 93 people.