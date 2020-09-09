National

Qld tackles Ipswich hospital virus cluster

By AAP Newswire

Steven Miles - AAP

Queensland health workers are "aggressively" tracing contacts of people potentially exposed to a COVID-19 outbreak at a hospital.

Health Minister Steven Miles says more than 7600 people were tested for the virus in the past day following the outbreak at Ipswich Hospital.

"Queensland Health continues to aggressively contact trace and quarantine close contacts connected to the latest cluster," he told parliament.

A woman in her 30s was the fifth case linked with infected patients at the hospital on Monday. A day earlier, a nurse working with infected patients also tested positive.

More than 200 staff at the health facility west of Brisbane remain in isolation.

Virus clusters thought to be linked to two quarantine-dodging teens have now infected 85 people.

There were 25 active COVID-19 cases in Queensland on Tuesday.

