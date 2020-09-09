National

Albanese reveals regional Australia vision

By AAP Newswire

Anthony Albanese - AAP

1 of 1

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has declared regional Australia's future prosperity relies on major rail, road and communications spending.

Mr Albanese will on Wednesday unveil his latest policy vision statement in Coffs Harbour on the NSW north coast.

The Labor leader argues genuine investment is needed in the nation's regions, highlighting key infrastructure areas as crucial to growth.

"Roads. Railways. Communications. These are bridges to regional prosperity," he will say.

"Swifter movement of goods and services around our nation boosts productivity. Greater productivity means more jobs. It's that simple."

Mr Albanese will refer to "smart regionalisation" over decentralisation, taking a shot at Nationals' focus on relocating Canberra-based government departments.

"That's the Barnaby Joyce fantasy model. It failed," he will say.

He believes the hundreds of rail carriages needed to service major capital city projects should be built in regional Australia, which under Labor's plan, would also be serviced by high speed rail.

"We'll create jobs in regional Australia while boosting our manufacturing skills base."

The draft speech is critical of the copper wire NBN, labelling it "one of the most costly exercises in nostalgia" the country has seen.

"World-class communications technology can literally banish the tyranny of distance as a handbrake on growth in regional and rural areas," Mr Albanese will say.

He will also address the vexed issue of resources after Labor copped swings against it across mining communities in regional Queensland and parts of NSW.

The federal opposition leader says the future is in renewable energy, while acknowledging exports will continue to meet demands of other nations.

"In coming decades, we must position our nation to be a major player in the clean energy industries that continue to grow in importance over time."

Mr Albanese will call for a boost to regional health services and a greater focus on what's driving poor outcomes in rural and remote areas.

Latest articles

Sport

Murray Bombers lock in coaches for 2021

IF IT ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Echuca Football Club will return to the field in 2021 with Andrew Walker and Simon Maddox at the helm of the senior side, assisted by Kane Morris and Ruory Kirkby. Troy Murphy will remain in charge of the reserves...

Andrew Johnston
Sport

Students continue to enjoy Rich River croquet lessons

RICH River Croquet Club has continued to welcome students from Moama Anglican Grammar to its courts in recent weeks. Members have been teaching students the basics of the game and are impressed with just how quickly they’ve managed to pick up the...

Riverine Herald
Sport

Sport briefs | Moama continues to announce re-signings

The Sport Australia Podcast will be available from September 9 across popular digital services including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify, as well as on the Sport Australia website

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Premier prepares for massive lockdown call

Victoria has reported a spike in coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths, as Premier Daniel Andrews wrestles with the decision to pull the state out of lockdown.

AAP Newswire