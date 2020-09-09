National

Detecting bushfires earlier could save $8b

By AAP Newswire

Remains of a burnt-out property at Bruthen South - AAP

1 of 1

Detecting bushfires within half an hour could save the Australian economy more than $8 billion over 30 years.

Australian National University researchers have modelled various bushfire scenarios in a bid to see the economic impact.

If climate change results in more fires and they're not detected any earlier, it could cost $2.4 billion per year by 2049.

With early detection this could go down to $1.9 billion per year.

Study co-author Matthew Gray says investing in early detection won't just help the economy.

"Bushfires don't just have a terrible economic cost - they destroy habitats and homes, kill wildlife and people and leave our landscape struggling to recover for years to come," Professor Gray says.

"So investing in early detection won't just lead to economic benefits; it will lead to a range of extremely important non-economic returns."

The researchers looked at multiple scenarios including large fires being detected 30 minutes and 60 minutes earlier, and all sized fires responded to within 30 minutes.

The modelling also envisioned possible increases in bushfires due to climate change, with scenarios of no extra fires, 15 per cent more and 30 per cent more also looked at.

Under the highest climate change scenario of 30 per cent more fires, $8.2 billion could be saved if all blazes were responded to in half an hour.

Research co-author Nicholas Biddle says the time between a fire igniting and first response is incredibly important for its eventual size.

"The sparse geographic distribution of populations in Australia also mean that fires may not be detected in a sufficient time to deploy resources before they reach a size that makes them uncontrollable, particularly without significant investment in remote detection resources," Professor Biddle said.

"Investing in early detection has the potential to help meet this not insignificant challenge."

Latest articles

Sport

Murray Bombers lock in coaches for 2021

IF IT ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Echuca Football Club will return to the field in 2021 with Andrew Walker and Simon Maddox at the helm of the senior side, assisted by Kane Morris and Ruory Kirkby. Troy Murphy will remain in charge of the reserves...

Andrew Johnston
Sport

Students continue to enjoy Rich River croquet lessons

RICH River Croquet Club has continued to welcome students from Moama Anglican Grammar to its courts in recent weeks. Members have been teaching students the basics of the game and are impressed with just how quickly they’ve managed to pick up the...

Riverine Herald
Sport

Sport briefs | Moama continues to announce re-signings

The Sport Australia Podcast will be available from September 9 across popular digital services including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify, as well as on the Sport Australia website

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Premier prepares for massive lockdown call

Victoria has reported a spike in coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths, as Premier Daniel Andrews wrestles with the decision to pull the state out of lockdown.

AAP Newswire