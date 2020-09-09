National

Boys stopped dad’s screwdriver attack

By AAP Newswire

A Melbourne mother owes her life to two sons, who stepped in and pulled their father away after she was stabbed 25 times with a screwdriver.

The father has admitted he was trying to kill his wife of nearly two decades at their Melbourne home last year.

"Help, he's going to kill me. You're going to kill me," the mother-of-three cried out during the attack in their living room of their home in Craigieburn.

He replied: "Yes, that's what I want to do."

Two of the couple's sons heard her cries for help and rushed into the room. One, aged just 16, grabbed hold of his father and allowed his mother to run to a neighbour's house for help.

The father told the boys "I'm sorry, I'll hand myself in", but followed his wife outside.

While neighbours called for help the man grabbed his wife and told her he loved her and knew she'd have to call police on him.

But he then grabbed her by the hair and forced her face around, demanding she look into his eyes when he spoke to her, prosecutors told a pre-sentence hearing in Victoria's Supreme Court.

The court heard the father had only just moved back into the family home after an earlier violent incident.

Three weeks before the screwdriver attack he began beating her while she was driving, hitting her eight times and pulling her hair.

He accused her of ruining his family. She pulled over near a police station and ran inside screaming for help, and he drove away in her car.

She let him back into the home after he threatened to kill himself if she didn't take him back.

The woman asked him to leave again on the morning of the attack, after seeing him smoking an ice pipe in their bed. Their three sons were at home.

"Its a pretty ugly picture isn't it of him sitting in bed sucking on an ice pipe, three kids in the house," a Supreme Court judge said on Tuesday.

She told police he reacted by punching her in the face and chest, not realising initially that he had armed himself with a screwdriver and was stabbing her with it.

As well as life-threatening face and chest injuries she suffered suspected defensive wounds on her arms from trying to protect herself.

The judge said a scar on the woman's face would be a daily reminder of the attack.

"Every time your children see it, it would remind them of what they've been through," he said.

The father - who has PTSD and has battled alcohol and substance abuse since a workplace injury a decade ago - took off and was arrested later in the day.

The woman and her children no longer have contact with him.

He'll be sentenced at a later date.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

