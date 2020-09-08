National

Surfer dies after Gold Coast shark attack

A surfer has died after being attacked by a shark while surfing on the Gold Coast.

He was helped from the water by fellow surfers and lifeguards at Greenmount Beach at Coolangatta about 5.15pm on Tuesday with serious leg injuries.

The man, believed to be aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene minutes after they arrived.

"Reports are he was out surfing with a couple of other gentlemen," Queensland Ambulance Supervisor William Houghton said.

"It was actually witnessed by one of the other surfers, they saw him being attacked by the shark."

Mr Houghton said lifesavers provided first aid on the beach.

"It was a pretty traumatic event for everybody concerned," he said.

The beach has drum lines and is one of several on the Gold Coast with shark nets.

It is reportedly the first fatal shark attack at a Gold Coast beach since the late 1950s.

"It was a pretty severe attack. Paramedics were here and did what they could but it was to no avail," Gold Coast Chief Lifeguard Warren Young told the ABC.

It is the second fatal shark attack in Queensland in little more than two months after a 36-year-old man died while spearfishing off Fraser Island in early July.

Matthew Tratt was bitten on the leg and died from his injuries about two-and-a-half hours later.

In June, Gold Coast surfer Rob Pedretti, 60, died after he was mauled by a three-metre white shark at Salt Beach at South Kingscliff in northern NSW.

