Woman wakes to underworld crime shooting

By AAP Newswire

Ahmed Jaghbir arrives at the King Street Supreme Court - AAP

The woman who awoke beside a Sydney underworld figure as he was shot about 40 times has told a court she thought it was the police.

Fatima Hage on Tuesday told the NSW Supreme Court she heard shouting and something like "NSW police" when she woke up next to Kemel "Blackie" Barakat in his apartment in the early hours of March 10 2017.

"I thought it was the police that killed him... I'm not used to these things.. Just kill someone and walk in like that," Ms Hage said.

Ahmed Jaghbir, 31, is standing trial on a charge of being an accessory before Mr Barakat's murder.

The Crown alleges Jaghbir provided the assailants with a key to Mr Barakat's apartment and information regarding a entry through a back end fire staircase.

Since the group of unknown assassins burst into Mr Barakat's Mortlake unit Ms Hage says she has suffered from severe post traumatic stress disorder.

"I just thought I was dead ...I thought I was going to die, I don't know why."

She said she now experiences "really bad memory loss of a lot of things," and has been assaulted and bullied.

"(People) think I am lucky to be alive...no... because I have to live with it for the rest of my life."

CCTV footage tendered earlier as evidence shows a group of men entering Mr Barakat's apartment building through a rear fire door, gaining entry to his apartment and then fleeing in a stolen Mercedes C63 wagon which was later found burnt-out at Belmore.

The Crown alleges the group tried and failed two days before the murder to carry out the plot, but managed to remove the handles and lock to a security grill door at the apartment, which were found in the burnt Mercedes.

Ms Hage said Mr Barakat was "anal" about security and was certain he would have locked the door before he was shot "40 times or so," according to defence lawyer Greg James QC.

On Monday she denied sending a Snapchat photograph of Mr Barakat's dead body to her contacts after taking it using her phone.

She admitted she regularly used Snapchat to take photographs due to convenience and had racked up close to 4500 images to date, compared to about 400 using her regular camera.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Taylor said the case comprised a number of "extraordinary coincidences" including Jaghbir obtaining a key to Mr Barakat's home and knowing the precise information that the murderers ended up using.

However, Mr James said the case was based on circumstantial evidence, and a number of other people knew similar information and could gain access to the building.

The judge-alone trial continues before Justice David Davies.

