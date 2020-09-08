Weir horse torture charges return to court

5370537724001

Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Darren Weir has returned to court to face allegations of horse torture and corrupt betting, alongside his former assistant and two stablehands.

The disqualified trainer, his former assistant Jarrod McLean, and stablehands Tyson Kermond and William Hernan, together face 37 charges relating to 2018 Melbourne Cup runner Red Cardinal, as well as Cup hopefuls Yogi and Tosen Basil.