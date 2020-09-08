National

Weir horse torture charges return to court

By AAP Newswire

Darren Weir after winning the Melbourne Cup (file image) - AAP

Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Darren Weir has returned to court to face allegations of horse torture and corrupt betting, alongside his former assistant and two stablehands.

The disqualified trainer, his former assistant Jarrod McLean, and stablehands Tyson Kermond and William Hernan, together face 37 charges relating to 2018 Melbourne Cup runner Red Cardinal, as well as Cup hopefuls Yogi and Tosen Basil.

Racing stewards and horse behavioural experts were grilled in Ballarat Magistrates Court on Tuesday about footage showing four Weir-trained horses on a treadmill on October 30, 2018.

That's the date Weir, McLean and Kermond are accused of using shock devices to abuse, terrify or overwork thoroughbreds.

Horse behavioural expert Andrew McLean said the horses in the video showed no signs of pain or fear while being prodded with what appeared to be a "jigger" or shock device.

Weir, McLean and Kermond's two-day committal, to determine whether they'll face trial, is due to continue on Wednesday.

Hernan's lawyer said he would be seeking an adjournment for application to keep the stablehand's case in the magistrates court, where maximum penalties are lower.

