Weir horse cruelty charges return to court

Footage of thoroughbreds allegedly being prodded with a shock device before the 2018 Melbourne Cup is the focus of animal cruelty charges against disqualified trainer Darren Weir.

The 50-year-old Cup-winning trainer, his former assistant Jarrod McLean, and stablehands Tyson Kermond and William Hernan, together face 37 charges relating to Cup runner Red Cardinal, and Cup hopefuls Yogi and Tosen Basil.

Among the charges are allegations of corrupt betting, conspiring to defraud racing stewards and giving horses electric shocks as part of a protracted and covert training regime.

Racing stewards and horse behavioural experts were grilled in Ballarat Magistrates Court on Tuesday about footage of four Weir-trained horses being trained seven days before the 2018 Cup.

Horse behavioural expert Andrew McLean said the horses showed no signs of pain or fear while being prodded with what appeared to be a "jigger" or shock device on a treadmill.

Weir faces 11 charges, including six of using shock devices on Red Cardinal, Yogi and Tosen Basil that day.

The disqualified trainer is also accused of firearms offences, and conspiring with McLean and Kermond to cheat and defraud stewards during the Spring Racing Carnival.

The trio allegedly conspired to cheat and defraud in relation to the Lexus Stakes, Melbourne Cup and Sandown Cup.

McLean, who is suspended, is charged with 17 offences including the use of poly pipes and shock devices on Red Carnival and Yogi, allegedly to deceive racing stewards.

The 39-year-old is accused of placing corrupt bets on Yogi and Red Cardinal, including a $50 each-way Cup Day bet on the latter that could have reaped $5200.

Kermond, 32, faces eight charges of animal cruelty, and conspiracy to cheat and defraud.

A committal hearing for those three men is due to continue on Wednesday.

Hernan, also 32, is charged with one offence of corrupt conduct over information allegedly provided by McLean for a $50 bet on Yogi at Warrnambool four days before the Cup.

His lawyer flagged an application to keep the stablehand's case in the magistrates court, where the maximum penalties are lower.