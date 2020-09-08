Alleged child abuse supplier wants freedom

A Melbourne man accused of starting an online message group to share child abuse material wants bail.

But police fear he could flee or hinder their investigations.

Nathan Begnell, 36, is facing 303 charges over the possession and distribution of the abuse material, including nearly 1000 images he allegedly shared this year.

It's alleged Begnell, originally from NSW but who now lives in Werribee west of Melbourne, started a message group on Telegram in March 2018 which he used to share 1900 images.

Detective Senior Constable Cassie Borg said 80 per cent of the images so far identified were animated or computer generated, but were such high quality they appear "extremely realistic".

In a bail application in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday, she said the images had a homosexual theme, and showed pre-pubescent boys, bondage and bestiality.

Begnell allegedly had an active role in managing the group, which has more than 450 members worldwide.

Of the 1900 images, 960 were shared this year, Det Borg said.

Videos were also shared in the group, but officers are still analysing the material to determine how many there are and what they show.

Det Borg said Begnell used the group to advertise other groups he was involved with, including one related to being a furry - someone interested in animals with human features.

He has his own dog persona and his involvement is based around BDSM, she said.

Prosecutors don't want Begnell to be bailed, fearing as an administrator he could delete contents from the chat groups, which could hurt further investigations into himself and other group members.

Det Borg was also concerned that police can't monitor his behaviour if he were to use encrypted platforms such as Telegram while on bail.

"Mr Begnell has indicated it's something he's been struggling with for a number of years," she said.

She also raised concerns that Begnell has no family in Victoria and given he is unemployed and has no commitments other than rent, there was nothing to prevent him absconding back to live with family in NSW.

He has lost his volunteer position with the SES since his arrest.

Begnell told the court last week that he had anxiety.

"Umm, I just don't feel comfortable or safe where I am right now," he said.

His bail application is due to continue on September 15.