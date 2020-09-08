Mum of NSW police killer granted parole

A woman convicted over the death of senior NSW police officer Bryson Anderson nearly eight years ago will be released on parole.

The State Parole Authority ordered on Tuesday that Fiona Barbieri be released no later than September 15 after evidence from a leading forensic psychiatrist.

Fiona Barbieri and her son Mitchell admitted killing 45-year-old Detective Inspector Bryson Anderson during a violent confrontation at their home at Oakville in Sydney's northwest on December 6, 2012.

Fiona Barbieri was sentenced to 10 years behind bars including nine years for the manslaughter of Det Insp Anderson, at Oakville in Sydney's northwest, with a non-parole period of six years and six months, which expired in June.

Mitchell Barbieri was sentenced to 35 years in prison with a non-parole period of 26 years.

Police were called to the property after Mitchell Barbieri fired his crossbow at his neighbour.

Det Insp Anderson was stabbed several times by Mitchell Barbieri with a hunting knife when he entered the property during the siege.

Fiona Barbieri, who was then 47, came out of the house swinging a sledgehammer.

At sentencing, the judge said Fiona Barbieri had paranoid and psychotic delusions, and Mitchell Barbieri had been suffering transferred delusional disorder at the time of the killing.

In a report to the SPA, Justice Health and Forensic Mental Health Network psychiatrist Gordon Elliott submitted Barbieri's mental health had significantly stabilised during her incarceration, leaving her a low risk to community safety.

The SPA ordered an additional psychiatric assessment in May last year to gauge her mental health, including her compliance with treatment and medication.

In his report to the SPA, Dr Elliott noted the offender has been "scrupulously compliant" with medication and treatment, with no concerns or incidents reported throughout her seven years and six months in custody.

He reported the inmate "does not have any symptoms of psychosis or of any other mental health problems" and concluded she "represents a low risk for violent offending and offending generally".

At a parole review hearing on Tuesday, the SPA considered the volume of evidence from medical experts, significant advice from Community Corrections and submissions from the victim's family and Commissioner CSNSW.

The SPA extended its sincerest sympathy for the immeasurable loss of Det Insp Bryson, acknowledging the pain and suffering of the Anderson family and his police colleagues, adding no sentence handed down by the courts would ever compensate for the loss of his life.

The SPA considered it paramount for community safety that Fiona Barbieri be released before her full sentence expired in order to ensure a lengthy period of reintegration under strict supervision and subject to conditions.

"... the risk to community safety would be increased if the offender was released later, with a shorter available period of parole, or at the end of the sentence without a period of supervised parole," the SPA determined.